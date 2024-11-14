Ensembleiq’S Hospitality Technology Announces 2024 MURTEC Breakthrough Award Winners

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dave & Buster's, Dine Brands, Teriyaki Madness, and Wingstop Recognized for Outstanding Achievements in Restaurant Innovation

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ's Hospitality (HT) announces the winners of the 2024 MURTEC Breakthrough Awards to restaurant companies for their outstanding achievement, vision, and leadership in technical innovation. The awards were presented live at the 2024 MURTEC Executive Summit .

HT presented the 2024 MURTEC Breakthrough Awards in two categories:



Enterprise Category: Dine Brands , Wingstop Mid-Sized Restaurant Category: Dave & Buster's , Teriyaki Madness

District Taco was recognized with an honorable mention for its achievements.

Innovative Technologies Showcased

In a fireside chat with Abigail Lorden, VP and Publisher of Hospitality Technology , Justin Skelton, CIO of Dine Brands Global , discussed IHOP's industry-first AI-powered food recommendation engine, which personalizes guest experiences based on purchase history and frequent orders.

Presentations from Award-Winning Companies

Executives from the award-winning companies shared their innovations and technological advancements at the MURTEC Executive Summit in the session "Key Takeaways from 2024's Most Innovative Restaurants." Highlights included:



Dave & Buster's: Revolutionizing guest and employee experiences with a unified commerce platform.

Teriyaki Madness: Tech transformation enhancing guest and employee experiences while driving loyalty.

Wingstop: Impact of a custom e-commerce platform integrating POS, third-party delivery, payment providers, and marketing tools. District Taco: Transforming its tech stack and customer experience while prioritizing sustainability.

The award-winning restaurants will be profiled on hospitalitytech.com and featured in an upcoming issue of the HT Alert newsletter.

