Cinc Syrskyi Informs French Counterpart About Situation On Frontline

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, had a phone call with Chief of Staff of the French Armed Forces, General Thierry Burkhard, informing him about the operational situation on the frontline.

Syrskyi shared this update on , as reported by Ukrinform.

"I had a phone call with Chief of Staff of the French Armed Forces, General Thierry Burkhard. During our conversation, I shared information about the operational situation on the frontline. I informed my French colleague about the specifics of defensive operations in the most challenging sectors," the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces wrote.

According to Syrskyi, General Burkhard confirmed France's intentions to continue providing material and technical assistance, as well as training Ukrainian servicemen as part of the EU's Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM). Currently, training programs are being adapted to meet the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, taking into account their combat experience.

As previously reported, French Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu announced that France would deliver around ten more long-range Scalp missiles to Ukraine.