GARDCO Launches Essential How-To Video Series For Optimizing Paint And Coatings Test Equipment

- James Fusco, Product Manager at Paul N. Gardner CompanyCOLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Paul N. Gardner Company, USA (GARDCO), a worldwide distributor, producer, and designer of high-quality physical test and inspection instruments for the paint, coatings, and related industries, is excited to announce the launch of its new How-To video series.The New How-To videos are designed to guide users on the proper operation and best practices for using GARDCO's testing instruments. The series covers the following key instruments:● X-Cut Cross Hatch Adhesion Tester● Cross Hatch Adhesion Template● Gardco Temper II WFT Gauge● Wet Tape Adhesion Roller● Scratch Adhesion Mar Tester● Viscosity Cups● Density Cups● Gel Timer● Microm Applicator● Drying Time Recorder● Pencil Hardness TesterThe video tutorials provide demonstrations, covering everything from setup to advanced operation techniques. Additionally, each video offers tips and techniques to ensure long-term performance and accuracy.Key Benefits of the Instructional Videos:● Easy-to-follow guidance on setting up and operating GARDCO instruments.● Expert tips to ensure precise results and avoid common pitfalls.● Tips and techniques to ensure long-term accuracy and repeatability● The videos cater to both seasoned professionals looking to refine their skills and new users who want to master the use of industry-standard tools.Availability:The full series of instructional videos and more are now available on the GARDCO website, offering instant access to anyone looking to improve their coatings testing processes.For more information or to access the instructional videos, visit our Video Library or contact the GARDCO team at ....More about Paul N. Gardner Company (GARDCO) is available at gardco .About Paul N. Gardner Company (Gardco)Founded in 1935, the Paul N. Gardner Company (GARDCO) emerged from a pioneering collaboration between Dr. Henry Alfred Gardner, Sr., Director of the Institute of Paint and Varnish Research, and his son Paul Norris Gardner. From its origins in Bethesda, Maryland, to its current home in Pompano Beach, Florida, GARDCO has maintained its position as a leading distributor of scientific instruments and laboratory equipment.In 2019, GARDCO joined the Altana family through acquisition by the BYK-Gardner / Altana Group, marking an exciting new chapter in the company's storied history. Our legacy of excellence continues through our dedicated team, who have contributed their expertise for 20-30 years, embodying our core values of Appreciation, Openness, Empowerment, and Trust.As part of the global Altana network, GARDCO combines decades of experience with cutting-edge innovation to deliver superior quality testing solutions worldwide. The Gardner name remains synonymous with excellence in physical testing equipment, upholding the same commitment to quality that has defined our company for nearly 90 years.# # #

