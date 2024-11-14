Champs Dog Treats Punch Into Grocery Outlet Stores Across The Pacific Northwest

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Champs real chicken dog treats available at Grocery Outlet locations in the Pacific Northwest

New line of high-protein, low-fat dog treats with real chicken now available at Grocery Outlet Bargain stores in the Pacific Northwest

- Mike Wickman, founder of ChampsDANVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Checkers Pet Food, today announced the launch of Champs , a new line of high-protein, low-fat dog treats made with real chicken, now available at select Grocery Outlet stores across the Pacific Northwest. Made in the U.S. with globally sourced ingredients, Champs offers pet owners an affordable way to reward their dogs with treats that support bone and joint health.Champs treats come in two varieties: Chicken and Grain-Free Chicken. Champs are crafted with real chicken as the main ingredient, packing 25% protein, and are free from fillers or additives."Pet owners want the best for their dogs, but they also need value-and that's exactly what Champs delivers," said Mike Wickman, founder of Champs.“We're pleased to bring Champs to Grocery Outlet, where families know they'll find both quality and affordability.”“Champs fits well with our mission to offer nutritious products at an affordable price,” said the Pet Food Buyer for Grocery Outlet.“We're excited to feature Champs in our stores across the Pacific Northwest.”With its boxing-themed design and protein-focused formula, Champs aims to keep dogs lean and strong. Key features of Champs Protein Treats include:- 25% protein to support active lifestyles- Real chicken as the #1 ingredient- Drumstick-shaped treats- No corn, wheat, or soy- Benefits for bone and joint health- Made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients- 49% recycled content in packaging to reduce environmental impactGrocery Outlet operates over 150 stores across Oregon, Washington, and Idaho in the Pacific Northwest. Since the stores are independently operated, Champs pricing and availability may vary by location.About Champs Protein Dog TreatsChamps Protein Dog Treats by Checkers Pet Food, Inc. provides high-protein, low-fat chicken snacks crafted to support active dogs. Made in the USA with premium, globally-sourced ingredients, Champs offers a healthy, affordable treat option for pet owners who prioritize both nutrition and value. Follow on instagram at @Champs_Treats.# # #

Valerie Carlson

Checkers Pet Food, Inc.

+1 206-200-3219

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.