Avaamo Launches Autoqa: The Industry's First Genai-Powered Quality Assurance For Contact Centers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Introducing Avaamo's AutoQA

Breakthrough enables 100% call coverage with near-perfect accuracy across all channels

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Avaamo , a leader in contact center AI solutions, today announced the launch of AutoQATM , a groundbreaking GenAI-powered quality assurance solution that transforms how contact centers evaluate customer interactions. Powered by Avaamo's proprietary LLaMBTM technology, AutoQATM automatically evaluates 100% of customer interactions across all channels, delivering unprecedented accuracy and coverage while maintaining operational costs."Contact centers have long struggled with the trade-off between comprehensive quality assurance and operational efficiency," said Sriram Chakravarthy, CTO, Avaamo. "AutoQATM eliminates this compromise by providing complete coverage and near-perfect accuracy, turning QA costs into profit opportunities."Revolutionary Features and CapabilitiesAutoQA introduces several industry-first capabilities:.Real-Time Quality Assessment: Evaluates agent performance instantly using predefined, weighted guidelines for each call stage.Intelligent Guideline Setup: Allows teams to create and customize evaluation criteria using simple English instructions-no coding required.Comprehensive Self-Learning Tools: Empowers agents with complete visibility into their performance metrics and personalized development paths.Advanced Compliance Management: Ensures adherence to major standards including GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and SOC 2Transforming Contact Center OperationsAutoQA's implementation delivers immediate and measurable benefits:.Automated evaluation of 100% of customer interactions.Real-time performance insights and feedback.Detailed analytics with emotion indicators and call summaries.Seamless guideline updates and instant re-evaluation of past interactions.Robust trend analysis for data-driven decision makingSecurity and ComplianceThe platform maintains the highest standards of data security and regulatory compliance, featuring advanced encryption, secure data handling, and stringent access controls to protect sensitive information.AvailabilityAutoQA is available immediately for contact centers looking to transform their quality assurance processes. For more information about AutoQA and its capabilities, visit avaamo/autoqa.About AvaamoAvaamo is an advanced multimodal generative AI platform empowering global enterprises to automate and deliver outstanding self-service experiences. Our patented AI technology spans voice transcription, natural language understanding, and generative AI, and call center automation. Avaamo supports self-service interactions across Healthcare, HR, IT, and customer service for leading global companies. Facilitating over 2 billion interactions annually in 114 languages, Avaamo seamlessly integrates with 200+ common enterprise applications. Visit avaamo to witness how Avaamo is shaping the future of generative AI-enabled conversational enterprises. Join us at the forefront of innovation!

AvaamoPR

Avaamo

+1 650-383-5660

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.