Black Friday at high speed: AVTODOM is preparing for unprecedented discounts

(MENAFN- Abtodom) Exclusive offers will be available to customers of Moscow dealerships of AVTODOM Group from November 11. It will be possible to purchase cars, accessories and services at prices and terms of service that happen only once a year - 11.11.



Millions of people around the world make very profitable purchases at reduced prices on Black Friday. It originates in the USA. The tradition of sales on November 11 has gained mass popularity in Russia in recent years. Interesting fact: the term Black Friday originated in 1869 in the USA during the largest collapse in gold prices in history. Philadelphia police officers called the day when unprecedented traffic jams arose due to the influx of shoppers into a shopping center, where a huge sale was held for 24 hours, Black Friday, almost a century later. The expression has forever lost its negative connotation since then.



BMW, GAC, OMODA, JAECOO, AVTODOM Electro and AVTODOM City dealerships are participating in the promotion. Regular customers can take advantage of the full range of premium services there: buy new and used cars, undergo maintenance and repair, and purchase original spare parts and accessories. Worldwide Black Friday is an excellent reason to afford more than usual. You can check with the sales department managers about the timing of the promotion.



AVTODOM BMW dealerships have long earned the trust of customers. These offer a wide selection of cars in stock. More than 1000 cars of current models are always available in AVTODOM BMW showrooms and warehouses. This approach allows us to deservedly lead in sales in our region, provide high-quality cars and a full range of services.



AVTODOM BMW Zorge was awarded the title of the best dealership in the nomination Service Organization in the premium segment according to the largest professional award AutoDealer of the Year 2024. AVTODOM BMW Vnukovo took first place in after-sales service among Moscow BMW dealers in 2022.



GAC AVTODOM Zapad became the winner of the incentive program for the sale of GAC GS3 and GAC M8 cars. The importer GAC MOTOR held this in the summer of 2024. Favorable conditions for the purchase, maintenance, insurance and financing of cars are available to buyers in the dealership.



Privileges under the trade-in program, favorable terms for lending and a large selection of additional equipment are available to customers in the spacious showroom of GAC AVTODOM Shmitovsky.



The highest standards of customer care are in OMODA | JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo. These have become a distinctive feature and pride of the AVTODOM Group. Mikhail Borisov, Head of the OMODA & JAECOO Vnukovo service center, received the prestigious award of the Best Dealer 2024 competition. 130 applicants competed with him. All specialists of the AVTODOM Group attach special importance to maintaining a high professional level of service. The range of spare parts and consumables is constantly replenished and updated. This is one of the necessary conditions for high-quality and fast service.



AVTODOM Electro is a dealership offering a large selection of models from different brands to all fans of electric cars. The model range is represented by such brands as LiXiang, Zeekr, Seres Aito and Lotus in AVTODOM Electro.



AVTODOM City is an exclusive boutique in the business heart of the capital. It offers cars of all brands that are represented in the AVTODOM Group. Customers can get full information about current models and learn about the key competitive advantages of each car here.



“We are pleased to announce that our dealerships will take part in the Black Friday promotion – 11.11. This is a great opportunity for our customers to purchase a car on favorable terms. We look forward to meeting everyone who appreciates quality and premium service,” – Oksana Savalskaya, Sales Director of the AVTODOM West Division, commented.



Special offers will also be available at the following dealerships as part of the promotion on 11.11:

• AVTODOM BMW MKAD

• AVTODOM BMW Zorge

• AVTODOM BMW Vnukovo

• AVTODOM Electro Zorge

• AVTODOM Electro MKAD

• AVTODOM Electro Vnukovo

• AVTODOM City

• OMODA | JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo

• JAECOO AVTODOM Vernadsky

• GAC AVTODOM West

• GAC AVTODOM Shmitovsky





