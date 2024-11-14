KOLKATA GEARED UP TO WATCH THE SUPERSTARS OF CHESS FRATERNITY IN ACTION AT TATA STEEL CHESS INDIA TOURNAMENT

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 13 November 2024: Tata Steel Chess India Rapid & Blitz Open tournament will be held from November 13 - 17, 2024 at Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium, Kolkata. Elite Grandmasters will be seen in action this year. Last year in the Open category, Maxime Vachier Lagrave won the Rapid while Alexander Grishchuk won the Blitz. In the women category, Divya Deshmukh won the Rapid while Ju Wenjun won the Blitz.

The line up for this year’s tournament are as below:





Open Category



Women’s Category









World Champion, Magnus Carlsen will be seen once again in action at the Tata Steel Chess India. Earlier in 2019, Magnus participated in the tournament and won both the titles. This year he will be challenged by top ranked plyers. India’s young brigade who made their impact on the international chess scene will also be seen in action. The Indians in particular are entering the tournament after a golden performance at the Chess Olympiad 2024 at Budapest, Hungary.



Five-time World Champion and tournament ambassador Viswanathan Anand was present on the occasion and has been very optimistic about the future of Indian Chess and wished the players all the success.











Mr Viswanathan Anand, Tournament Ambassador said, “We have a wonderful line up of players this year and I am really excited to see Magnus in action once again along with a bunch of talented youngsters both from abroad and India. Tata Steel and this tournament is giving a great opportunity to them to compete with the best players and we hope this experience gives them the confidence to excel in future.”



Tata Steel Chess India 2024

DATES November 13 -17, 2024

VENUE Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium, Kolkata

FORMAT 10 Player Round Robin

PRIZE FUND $ 41,500 for both Open and Women category





Mr Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel, said: “Tata Steel Chess India is now in its 6th edition, an initiative that we are immensely proud of. This event stands as a celebration of excellence in the realm of chess, and we are also encouraged to learn how much this tournament has been instrumental in promoting chess within the country. We hope the people of the city of Kolkata and all others watching live around the world, enjoy what promises to be a closely contested tournament. May the chessboard be the stage where brilliance unfolds, friendship form and the legacy of this great game continues to flourish.”







MENAFN14112024005232011781ID1108886320