Strong Start to UD Trucks’ Partnership with GB Auto and Entry into the Egyptian Market, With Sales of Quester and Croner Trucks

Middle East, November 14, 2024 – UD Trucks's announcement of the brand's arrival in Egypt as the brand commenced its partnership with GB Auto, one of the Middle East's leading automotive companies, has already seen a strong start with sales of its Quester and Croner truck series in the market. UD Trucks' expansion into the Egyptian market comes at an important time, with the country experiencing a rapidly growing economy and ambitious infrastructure agenda. With heavy investment in development and modernisation, there is an increasing demand for reliable, high-performance transportation solutions and UD Trucks is ready to play a crucial role in this transformation, offering a range of innovative vehicles that meet the demands of the local market.



The launch event, held at the iconic Citadel of Saladin, featured a spectacular reveal show that attracted 250 guests from diverse industries, some of which have already become customers of the brand. Adding to the celebration, a live performance from Doaa El Sebaii ensured the occasion was a uniquely memorable experience. The evening was attended by a senior delegation from UD Trucks’ regional offices in Dubai and Singapore, who joined the GB Auto team in presenting the brand’s products and services to the guests.



The introduction and initial sales of the Quester and Croner series is a testament to UD Trucks’ commitment to supporting the future of transportation in Egypt. Both models are designed to deliver exceptional performance, reliability, and fuel efficiency, making them the perfect fit for the needs of the country’s businesses and industries. The trucks’ technology, including the UD Telematics system, ensures optimal fleet management, helping businesses improve operational efficiency while reducing overall costs. Both series are also tailored for heavy-duty performance, with the Quester built for long-distance hauls and demanding tasks, while the Croner excels in medium-duty operations, offering versatility across various industries.







