AUS hosts the Seventh International Conference on Electric Power and Energy Conversion Systems

(MENAFN- AUS) Sharjah, UAE, November 14, 2024 – With a focus on renewable energy and its applications, American University of Sharjah (AUS) hosted its Seventh International Conference on Electric Power and Energy Conversion Systems (EPECS 2024), November 12-14. The event aligned with the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and UAE Net Zero 2050 initiative, fostering technological partnerships with emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.



Organized by the Department of Electrical Engineering, the conference brought together global researchers, engineers and practitioners to explore key focus areas, including electric machines and drives, power electronics, high-voltage engineering, power distribution, power systems, renewable energy and sustainability, electric vehicles, smart grids and cities, as well as AI and machine learning applications in energy systems.



These discussions resonate with the UAE's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and reducing greenhouse gas emissions across various sectors—energy, industry, transportation and agriculture—through investments in renewable energy and sustainable practices.



“The UAE aims to lead globally in sustainable energy initiatives, committing to generating 50 percent of its power from clean energy sources by 2050 and implementing innovative solutions across various sectors,” said Dr. Rached Dhaouadi, Professor in Electrical Engineering and conference organizer. "By bringing together a diverse array of global experts, EPECS 2024 is not only facilitating knowledge exchange but also inspiring innovative solutions that align with the UAE's commitment to a sustainable energy future.”



The conference established collaborative frameworks in critical areas, focusing on renewable energy solutions and enhancing electric vehicle infrastructure. Participants engaged in discussions about optimizing solar energy operations and fostering collaborations between manufacturers and charging infrastructure companies to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles.



The conference also explored the potential for AI and machine learning applications in energy systems, allowing AUS researchers to collaborate with technology firms to develop innovative predictive maintenance models, fault detection systems and energy demand forecasting tools. The event further emphasized capacity building and knowledge transfer, highlighting the importance of training initiatives in renewable energy, power systems and grid management. For example, both students and professionals attended the specialized tutorial sessions “Applications for AI and Machine Learning in the Renewable Energy Sector” and “Navigating Power Systems Protection: Legacy Schemes and Future Challenges.”



“EPECS 2024 placed particular emphasis on the integration of AI and machine learning in energy systems because of their potential in transforming energy management practices, enabling more efficient operation of renewable energy sources and improving the reliability of power systems. By exploring AI-driven solutions, we are taking important steps toward addressing the complexities of modern energy infrastructure and fostering innovation in sustainable energy practices,” said Dr. Dhaouadi.



EPECS 2024 also featured distinguished keynote speakers. Dr. G. Kumar Venayagamoorthy, Duke Energy Distinguished Professor of Power Engineering and Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Clemson University, addressed the critical question: “Why Artificial Intelligence for Handling Complexity of Modern Power Systems?”



Dr. Dimosthenis Peftitsis, Professor of Power Electronics at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology explored the challenges and opportunities associated with the lecture “Wide Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductors Enabling High-Performance Power Electronics.”



The conference further included oral presentations that featured submitted and peer-reviewed papers from graduate students, faculty and researchers, highlighting the latest advancements in the field. A Student Poster Competition also provided a platform for both undergraduate and graduate engineering students to showcase their design projects and research initiatives in electric power and energy conversion systems.



The conference’s organizers will now look for significant outcomes across three key impact areas: academic, industry, and regional. High-quality research papers presented at the conference will be published in the research database IEEE Xplore, contributing to the global body of knowledge in the field. In addition, AUS faculty, students and researchers have gained opportunities to engage in collaborative projects with international experts, fostering innovation and knowledge exchange. By focusing on renewable energy and technological advancements, the conference will further the UAE’s strategic objectives for sustainability and energy diversification.







