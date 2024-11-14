Network International leverages Mastercard’s technology to enable fast and efficient digital payments

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE; 14 November 2024: Building on a longstanding partnership, Mastercard and Network International, one of the leading enablers of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa, have partnered to enable fast, near real-time and efficient digital payments in the UAE.

The use of digital wallets in the UAE has grown considerably, with two out of every three (67%) UAE consumers now using e-wallets for their purchases. With this increase in the demand for digital payments Network International will leverage Mastercard Move, Mastercard’s portfolio of domestic and international money movement solutions, to enable Network International’s customers to top up digital wallets, accounts and prepaid cards directly from Mastercard cards.

“Building on our successful long-term partnership with Network International, we are delighted to join forces on one of the largest launches of Mastercard Move in the region, bringing added choice and security to funding use cases. The move marks a new milestone on our shared journey of driving innovation across the region’s payments landscape,” said Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President, Market Development, EEMEA, Mastercard.

“Our partnership with Mastercard aims to accelerate the adoption of innovative digital payment methods through advanced technology. Leveraging Mastercard Move in the UAE aligns with our commitment to providing our customers with secure, efficient and innovative payment solutions that meet the evolving demands of today’s digital economy. With Mastercard Move, we are aiming to deliver a new level of convenience and speed, further empowering businesses in the UAE,” added Nandan Mer, Group Chief Executive Officer, Network International.

Mastercard and Network International have a strategic partnership in place to grow acceptance, digital payments and merchant collaborations across the Middle East and Africa region. The two companies have collaborated on multiple initiatives, such as digital and low-cost acceptance solutions, the AI-powered fraud prevention solutions and various products and services driving innovation in the commercial, fintech and banking segments.

Mastercard Move, the technology company’s comprehensive portfolio of money movement capabilities, powers a variety of payment experiences, including person-to-person payments, business payments and disbursements. The portfolio’s reach spans 180 countries and over 150 currencies, with access to more than 95% of the world’s banked population.





