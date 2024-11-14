Anime Park Attraction 'NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato' Announces New Mission Rewards For 'Fraternity Of The Verdant Winds'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The special mission, based on a nostalgic tale of friendship between Naruto and Sasuke, launches new completion rewards from November 11th

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori (located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park) has announced that its popular attraction "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" has introduced new rewards for its 23rd special "dramatic riddle-solving" mission, "Seiran no Yūai" ("Fraternity of the Verdant Winds"), based an on old tale of the bond between the characters Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha. The special mission is being held through Sunday, December 22nd.

In addition to the currently distributed original acrylic keyholders, two new original stickers were launched from Monday, November 11th, as special mission novelty rewards. Guests who complete the special mission will receive an original sticker featuring either Naruto or Sasuke. The mission is based on a story from before Naruto and Sasuke's "chunin exams", mentioned only in passing and not depicted in the original work, of the two characters bickering as they complete their missions. The original stickers are available only at the NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato attraction in Nijigen no Mori.

■Overview: New Special Mission Rewards

Launch: Monday, November 11th, 2024

(The current special mission is being held through Sunday, December 22nd)

Operating Hours: 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. (last entry 8:00 p.m.)

Content: The 23rd special mission at NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato invites guests to embark on a riddle-solving adventure revolving around an original story based on the characters and world of "NARUTO", specifically Naruto and Sasuke's time together in "Squad 7". Those who complete the mission will receive one of two types of original acrylic keychains at random, plus a new original sticker depicting either Naruto or Sasuke as an additional reward.

Price: 1,500 yen (tax incl.) *A separate admission ticket to the attraction is required.

URL:

©岸本斉史 スコット/集英社・テレビ東京・ぴえろ

