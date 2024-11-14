Protein Alternatives Market Size To Surpass USD 29.63 Billion By 2032, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 7.9%| Polaris Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The growing concentration on plant-dependent proteins is driving growth.

The global protein alternatives market size was USD 14.95 billion in 2023, estimated at USD 16.09 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach around USD 29.63 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2032.

What are Protein Alternatives?

Protein alternatives are plant-dependent and food options to animal protein. They involve food commodities rendered from plants, for instance, grain, legumes, nuts, fungi such as mushrooms, algae, insects, and even cultured meat. Worldwide, the growing demand for animal protein is pushing livestock production, which causes important problems of growing greenhouse gas discharge and growing influence on land and water usage, which causes material insufficiency. It also possesses elevated demand for animal feed, which is again resource-dense.

Key Takeaways from the Report:



The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9%.

The market for protein alternatives is expanding due to health-aware consumers who are turning to dietary learning, health contemplation, and ecological worries.

The protein alternatives market analysis is primarily based on source, application and region.

Based on the source, the plant proteins segment dominated the market. North America dominated the market with the largest share and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Protein Alternatives Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers:



Growing Attraction of Contemporary and Existing Consumers : The protein alternatives market size is expanding due to the firms providing a broad gamut of protein options that allure both contemporary and prevailing consumers by initiating contemporary expressions and progressive technologies for many applications involving food and beverage and animal feed. For instance, in September 2020, Nestlé Purina initiated Purina Beyond Nature's Protein, a pet food commodity that uses an optional source of protein to maximize the planet's assets. The inventive line embraces insect protein together with protein issued from fava beans and millets. Growing Funding by Governments : Growing funding by governments is offering necessary fiscal reinforcement and resources for research, advancement, and commercialization of inventive commodities. Governments are identifying the significance of sustainable food methodologies to confront ecological worries, improve food security, encourage public health, and administer a sizeable amount of capital to encourage a sustainable protein sector.

Trends and Opportunities:



Growing Health Consciousness of Consumers : Health-aware consumers are resorting to plant-dependent commodities that have lesser degrees of saturated fat and cholesterol that coincide with dietary directives for lessening the probability of detrimental illnesses. For instance, in 2021, a worldwide survey carried out by the National Science Foundation declared that 88% of food industry proponents anticipated a surge in demand for plant-dependent commodities, which suggests that the protein alternatives market demand is expanding. Expansion of Production Plants : The market is notably propelled by the augmentation of production plants by critical market contenders, which eases growing production invention and potential. For instance, in June 2024, Brevel, Ltd., a microalgae protein firm, unfurled a contemporary commercial production plant that shows off a sizeable area of 27,000 square feet and is armed with the potential to initiate hundreds of tons of microalgae protein powder to encounter the escalating demand within the sector.

Competitive Analysis:

The market is coming across with speedy and zestful evolution portrayed by fierce contention among many firms. Global market contenders are influencing strong research and development potential, progressive manufacturing techniques, and sweeping issuance frameworks to sustain competitive advantage.

Major Players Operating in the Protein Alternatives Market are:



ADM

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.

Axiom Foods, Inc.

Bunge

Cargill, Incorporated

DSM

Emsland Group

Glanbia plc

Impossible Foods Inc.

Ingredients

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Kerry Group plc.

Regional Insights:



North America : A notable move towards veganism and plant-dependent diets is pushing the market forward. For instance, in 2022, the aggregate of American consumers ensuring a thoroughly vegan diet rose by 500%, reaching an aggregate of 6% of the population. This move mirrors an escalating consumer consciousness and elevated demand for varied and exceptional protein alternatives. Asia Pacific : The Region's outstanding rise in funding and innovation within the sector is expected to drive the Asia Pacific protein alternatives market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.









Protein Alternatives Market Segmentation:

By Source Outlook:



Plant Proteins

Cereals



Wheat





HMEC/HMMA Wheat Protein





Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein





Textured Wheat Protein





Wheat Protein Concentrates



Wheat Protein Isolates



Rice





Hydrolyzed Rice Protein





Rice Protein Concentrates





Rice Protein Isolates



Others



Oats





Hydrolyzed Oat Protein





Oat Protein Concentrates





Oat Protein Isolates



Others



Legumes





Soy







HMEC/HMMA Soy Protein







Hydrolyzed Soy Protein







Soy Protein Concentrates







Soy Protein Isolates





Textured Soy Protein





Pea







HMEC/HMMA Pea Protein







Hydrolyzed Pea Protein







Pea Protein Concentrates







Pea Protein Isolates





Textured Pea Protein





Lupine





Chickpea



Others



Roots





Potato







Potato Protein Concentrate





Potato Protein Isolate





Maca



Others



Ancient Grains





Amaranth





Ancient Wheat





Chia





Millet





Quinoa





Sorghum



Others



Nuts & Seeds





Canola







Canola Protein Isolates







Hydrolyzed Canola Protein





Others





Almond





Flaxseeds



Others



Microbe-based Protein



Algae



Bacteria



Fungi



Yeast



Insect Protein



Coleoptera



Diptera



Hemiptera



Hymenoptera



Lepidoptera



Orthoptera Others

By Application Outlook:



Food & Beverages



Bakery & Confectionary



Beverages



Breakfast Cereals



Dairy Alternatives (cheese, desserts, snacks, others)



Dietary Supplements/Weight Management



Meat Alternatives & Extenders



Snacks



Sports Nutrition

Others

Animal Feed

Clinical Nutrition

Infant Formulations Others

By Regional Outlook:



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

The global protein alternatives market size is expected to reach USD 29.63 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

