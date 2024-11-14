Key Driver In Nitrobenzene Market 2024: Growing Demand From The Automotive Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The nitrobenzene market has grown steadily, with an expected rise from $10.32 billion in 2023 to $11.03 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.8%, driven by electronics and plastics demand, the paints and coatings sector, synthetic fibers, and petroleum refining.

How Big Is the Global Nitrobenzene Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The nitrobenzene market, forecasted to reach $14.48 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.0%, is driven by explosives, agrochemicals, rubber, and polymers. Trends include sustainable production, green chemistry, synthetic advancements, and alternative feedstocks.

Uncover In-Depth Analysis of the Global Nitrobenzene Market by Accessing a Sample Report:



What Is Driving the Growth of the Nitrobenzene Market?

The nitrobenzene global market is expected to grow due to demand from the automotive sector. This industry includes manufacturing, retailing, and repairing vehicles, and nitrobenzene is crucial in creating aniline for MDI production, which in turn is used in automotive plastics, polyurethane foams, elastomers, rubber chemicals, and other related products.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:



Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Nitrobenzene Market Share?

Major companies operating in the market report are Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd., China Petrochemical Corporation, Sinopec Nanjing Chemical Industrial Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Bayer MaterialScience AG, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, AstraZeneca plc, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd., Covestro AG, Toray Industries Inc., Kureha Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, The Chemours Company, Wilbur-Ellis Holdings Inc., UBE Industries Ltd., Aarti Industries Ltd., Chemplast Sanmar Limited, Atul Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Nitrobenzene Market Size?

Rising agrochemical demand is expected to propel the nitrobenzene industry, where nitrobenzene is used as a plant growth supplement, enhancing flowering and reducing flower loss.

How Is the Global Nitrobenzene Market Segmented?

1) By Form: Liquid, Powder

2) By Application: Aniline Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic Rubber Manufacturing, Paint Solvent, Other Applications

3) By Sales Channel: Direct Company Sale, Direct Import, Distributors And Traders, Retailers

4) By End-Use: Construction, Agriculture, Pharmaceutical, Automotive, Other End Users

Asia-Pacific: The Leading Region in the Nitrobenzene Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the nitrobenzene market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is the Nitrobenzene Market?

Nitrobenzene is a pale yellow oil with an almond-like odor, mainly used as an intermediary in the production of aniline, as well as in the manufacture of specialty products like acetaminophen.

The Nitrobenzene Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Nitrobenzene Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Nitrobenzene Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into nitrobenzene market size, nitrobenzene market drivers and trends, nitrobenzene global market major players, nitrobenzene competitors' revenues, nitrobenzene global market positioning, and nitrobenzene market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

