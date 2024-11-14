Dutch Harbor Brands Launches Single-Step, Military-Inspired Tactical Line Of Wipes

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Boca Raton, FL, November 12th, 2024-In the United States, gun ownership is on the rise, but many gun owners neglect to maintain their firearms properly due to the typically time-consuming process. This can result in rust and buildup, causing irreparable damage to a gun over time. To combat this problem, Israeli-American Dutch Harbor Brands has developed their newest product: EREZ TacticalTM Firearm Wipes.

Made with premium lint-free fabric and infused with MIL-SPEC MIL-PRF-32033 (NATO-O190) Lubricating Oil, these innovative wipes turn routine gun maintenance into an easy single-step process that leaves firearms lubricated and in gunsmith-grade condition. EREZ TacticalTM Firearm Wipes have been designed based on advanced Israeli military expertise, drawing on Israel's expansive weapons industry renowned for its excellence and quality.



"For nearly 75 years, Israel has developed a reputation for its military products as well as its technological expertise built upon values of reliability and innovation," said Vice President of Operations Dean Tansman. "As a product born from Israel's environment of excellence, EREZ Tactical Firearm Wipes reflect the same commitment to quality and reliability that has garnered prestige and respect for Israeli arms worldwide.

The wipes' textured cloth can reach every crevice for a thorough clean, while their advanced hydrophobic properties protect metal against moisture damage. The result is a cost-effective and simple-to-use wipe for all environments. These wipes ensure that firearms remain protected for years while simplifying maintenance for all gun owners-from beginners to experts.



EREZ TacticalTM Firearm Wipes are available for purchase below:



Dutch Harbor Brands will soon also launch EREZ TacticalTM Lead Removing Body Wipes, which easily clean dirt, lead, and metal dust from skin without harsh chemicals.



About Dutch Harbor Brands:



Consistent quality and expertise are key factors in Dutch Harbor Brands' success and diversity. The wipes industry leader offers a wide range of products in Health Care, Skin Care, Cosmetics, and Cleaning, addressing all aspects of personal well-being and cleaning needs with an array of products based on extensive research and development. Dutch Harbor Brands offers the newest, most convenient, earth-friendly products of the finest caliber.

