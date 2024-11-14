REGENXBIO To Host Webcast Discussing Pivotal Program And First Functional Data From The AFFINITY DUCHENNE® Trial Of RGX-202

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Event will feature Aravindhan Veerapandiyan, M.D., principal investigator of the AFFINITY DUCHENNE® trial and Michael Kelly, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of CureDuchenne

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX ) today announced that it will host a webcast to discuss the AFFINITY DUCHENNE® pivotal program and new clinical data, including the first functional data from the ongoing Phase I/II study of RGX-202, the company's next-generation gene therapy for the of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The webcast will feature AFFINITY DUCHENNE principal investigator Aravindhan Veerapandiyan, M.D., Arkansas Children's Hospital, and Michael Kelly, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of CureDuchenne.

Webcast details

Title:

AFFINITY DUCHENNE Trial of RGX-202: Pivotal Program and Interim Clinical Data

Date/Time: Monday, November 18, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. EST

Access:

The live webcast can be accessed here

and in the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website at . An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

These updates will also be presented at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy and Muscular Dystrophy Association 2024 Breakthroughs in Muscular Dystrophy conference November 19, 2024, in Chicago.

ABOUT REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO

is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. Since its founding in 2009,

REGENXBIO

has pioneered the development of AAV Therapeutics, an innovative class of gene therapy medicines.

REGENXBIO

is advancing a pipeline of AAV Therapeutics for rare and retinal diseases, including RGX-202 for the treatment of Duchenne, ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy, being developed in collaboration with AbbVie, and RGX-121 for the treatment of MPS II. Thousands of patients have been treated with

REGENXBIO's

AAV Therapeutic platform, including Novartis' Zolgensma®

for children with spinal muscular atrophy. Designed to be one-time treatments, AAV Therapeutics have the potential to change the way healthcare is delivered for millions of people. For more information, please visit .

Contacts:

Dana Cormack

Corporate Communications

[email protected]



Investors:

George E. MacDougall

Investor Relations

[email protected]



