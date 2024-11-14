Neptune Software Transforms Manufacturing With Low-Code App Development Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

eBook Outlines How To Use to Effectively Transform SAP and Non-SAP Operations

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading low-code, SAP-centric app development platform vendor Neptune Software has released an for their low-code app development platform to help users

create enterprise apps to solve SAP and integration problems. The platform aims to transform manufacturing with low-code app development by streamlining processes and overcoming SAP challenges.

Neptune's new eBook explores how the low-code platform bridges the gap between business and IT leaders, enabling tech teams, business counterparts, and operations worldwide to easily build and deliver custom solutions at scale and with ease. The platform can help companies build business apps in as little as four weeks.

"Outdated processes and legacy systems in manufacturing, like SAP ERP, can hinder growth and efficiency," said Neptune Software CEO Andreas Sulejewski. "When tech teams, business counterparts, and operations worldwide embrace this low-code platform they will increase their business's solutions and boost their corporate innovation and execution capabilities."

The eBook explains how the platform can streamline vendor portals, asset maintenance, service requests, shift handovers, employee self-service solutions, inventory requests, operations dashboards, damage assessment, quality control, inbound invoices, and more. It also provides three case studies of how Neptune's platform streamlined key processes for manufacturers.

Learn more in the eBook here .

About Neptune Software

Neptune Software provides a leading app development platform that empowers businesses to easily create digital solutions that simplify complex enterprise processes for SAP & beyond. For decades, they've pioneered advancements in no-code, low-code, pro-code and AI-driven application development. They help businesses to accelerate their digital enterprise's innovation and execution while maximizing ROI through optimized technology and processes.

With a focus on bridging the gap between business and IT, they enable tech teams, business counterparts, and operations to easily build and deliver custom solutions that drive enterprise innovation at scale and with ease.

Neptune has been named a Top 50 Best Software in G2 Inc.'s Software Development Awards and made it into the Gartner Magic Quadrant year after year.

Today, Neptune boasts a global reach, serving over 800 companies and impacting more than 5 million end-users and developers worldwide with easy-to-use corporate applications.

Visit .

Contact

Nell Callahan

[email protected]

SOURCE Neptune Software

