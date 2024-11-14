Sachem Capital Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results – Reports Quarterly Revenues Of $14.8 Million

BRANFORD, Conn., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH), a lender specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of loans secured by first mortgages on real property, today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"While origination activity remains muted, we continue to see significant proprietary deal flow, as traditional banks remain on the sidelines," said John Villano, CPA, Sachem Capital's Chief Executive Officer. "During the quarter, we maintained discipline with short-term debt coming due, but executed several strategic initiatives, including diversifying our business model with an additional investment in Shem Creek Capital. Furthermore, we initiated a sale of non-performing mortgages which, we believe, will strengthen our balance sheet and enable us to redeploy capital toward more attractive opportunities in 2025. Thus, we continue to take decisive actions to position the Company for future growth given the ongoing macroeconomic environment challenges that we face. With our proven expertise in managing through market cycles, we are confident in our ability to navigate the current environment. Our focus moving forward will be to build our lending platform, increase our dividend and unlock value for our shareholders."

Results of operations for quarter ended September 30, 2024

Total revenue for the quarter was $14.8 million, compared to $17.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Interest income was $11.4 million, compared to $14.3 million in the same quarter in 2023. The reduction in interest income was due primarily to the lower number of loans originated, modified or extended in comparison to the same quarter in 2023. Fee income from loans declined approximately 23.9% compared to the same prior year quarter.

Total operating costs and expenses for the quarter were $19.6 million compared to $11.3 million for the same 2023 quarter. The change is primarily attributable to an $8.1 million provision for credit losses compared to a recovery of credit loss provisions of $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Net loss attributable to common shares for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $6.1 million, or $0.13 per share, compared to net income attributable to common shares of $5.2 million, or $0.12 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The change is mainly attributable to the larger provision for credit losses and the decrease in interest and fee income from loans as mentioned above.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $555.5 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $625.5 million at December 31, 2023. The change reflects reductions of $34.8 million in the net mortgage loan portfolio, $36.2 million in investment securities and $6.7 million of cash and cash equivalents. These changes were offset by increases of $11.1 million in partnership investments and $2.4 million in real estate owned. Total liabilities at September 30, 2024 were $334.9 million compared to $395.5 million at December 31, 2023. The primary changes were reductions of $21.9 million in notes payable and $29.3 million in the amount owed under credit facilities and the Churchill repurchase facility.

Total indebtedness at quarter end was $324.7 million. This includes: $260.5 million of notes payable (net of $4.3 million of deferred financing costs), $35.5 million outstanding on the Needham Bank revolving credit facility, $23.5 million outstanding on the Churchill master repurchase financing facility and $1.0 million outstanding on a New Haven Bank mortgage loan. Unsecured unsubordinated notes in the amount of $34.5 million are due and payable by December 30, 2024. The Company plans to repay these notes with a combination of current cash on hand, principal repayments from mortgage loans, its lines of credit, and the sale of mortgage loans.

Total shareholders' equity at quarter end was $220.6 million compared to $235.5 million at December 31, 2023.

Dividends

On November 7, 2024, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share payable to shareholders of record on November 18, 2024. The dividend is expected to be paid November 26, 2024.

The Company currently operates and qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for federal income taxes and intends to continue to qualify and operate as a REIT. Under federal income tax rules, a REIT is required to distribute a minimum of 90% of taxable income each year to its shareholders, and the Company intends to comply with this requirement for the current year.

About Sachem Capital Corp

Sachem Capital Corp. is a mortgage REIT that specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of loans secured by first mortgages on real property. It offers short-term (i.e., three years or less) secured, nonbanking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties. The Company's primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. Each loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate and is personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower. The Company also makes opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities.

