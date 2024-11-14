Military strategist explains that Israel's political strategy aims to re-establish settlements in Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) Military strategist Maj. Gen. Fayez al-Duwairi explained that Israel's strategy aims to re-establish settlements in the Gaza Strip and depopulate the northern areas, yet this plan is facing significant obstacles.



Al-Duwairi’s remarks followed a report by *Haaretz*, which detailed that the Israeli military is building settlement outposts as part of a long-term strategy to stay in Gaza. Satellite images and sources cited in the report show the military is opening new access routes, constructing extensive roads, and systematically demolishing structures in the region.



The general pointed out that Israel’s strategy involves splitting Gaza into distinct zones by separating its northern region from the central and southern parts. A critical concern, he said, is the fragmentation of Gaza along strategic lines like the Netzarim and Philadelphia axes, which could sever Gaza's connections to the outside world.



While Al-Duwairi acknowledged that the Israeli plan isn’t new, he noted that it has gained momentum with recent efforts to isolate the northern part of Gaza from Gaza City. Specifically, the Israeli military has expanded the Netzarim axis from two to eight kilometers, building paved roads, installing power lines, and setting up four permanent military posts. The construction of new roads in the Kissufim area, as well as the expansion of Al-Rashid Street near Khan Yunis and Al-Mawasi in southern Gaza, are part of this broader effort. Additionally, the Philadelphia axis has been extended by two kilometers.



Al-Duwairi linked these developments to a larger Israeli military strategy known as the "generals' plan," which aims to clear the entire area, including the northern region of Gaza, not just the northern governorate. He pointed out that Israel has been actively promoting the settlement of the northern region and has even organized tours for settlers via ships.



In discussing the feasibility of this Israeli goal, Al-Duwairi considered the broader regional, international, and Arab contexts, as well as the ongoing siege on Gaza, which has now lasted 404 days. While the Palestinian resistance continues to conduct operations and show resilience, he emphasized that the reality on the ground presents significant challenges.



However, Al-Duwairi stressed that the main dilemma facing Israel and its settlement efforts is the deep attachment of Palestinians in Gaza to their land and the ruins of their homes.

