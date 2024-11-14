President-elect Donald Trump announces Pete Hegseth as his choice for Secretary of Defense

(MENAFN) In a surprising move, President-elect Donald announced Pete Hegseth, a Fox News host and U.S. veteran, as his choice for Secretary of Defense. This unexpected decision caught many within Trump's team off guard, especially since Hegseth’s name had not been among the top candidates discussed in initial talks about the role.



One source close to the Trump administration revealed that the announcement created an atmosphere of "shock and surprise," with some expecting efforts to block Hegseth's confirmation in the Senate. Another official shared that they had only learned of Trump’s choice just hours before it was publicly revealed.



Insiders suggest that Trump’s decision was influenced by his long personal relationship with Hegseth and his admiration for Hegseth’s military experience. Hegseth, a veteran of both the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, had previously gained recognition for his commentary on Fox News, where he analyzed defense and military issues. Trump praised Hegseth’s military service, intellect, and alignment with the "America First" philosophy in his announcement.



Although Trump had considered Hegseth for other roles, such as heading the Department of Veterans Affairs, concerns about Hegseth’s ability to gain Senate confirmation at the time led to his being passed over. Nevertheless, it appears that Trump ultimately settled on Hegseth for the defense position, partly due to the respect he has for Hegseth from their past collaboration.



Hegseth's experience includes years of military service in Afghanistan and Iraq, leadership as the CEO of Veterans of America, and a high-profile media career with Fox News, where his controversial opinions—particularly on military service and women’s rights—have stirred debate.

