Palestinians in northern Gaza endure one of world’s most severe humanitarian disasters

(MENAFN) Despite the occupation's denials of obstructing humanitarian aid, Palestinians in northern Gaza are enduring one of the world’s most severe humanitarian disasters. This crisis continues to worsen in a region where the principles of civilization and human rights are being blatantly disregarded. While appeals for intervention have been made, neither the United Nations nor the Security Council has taken significant steps to halt the relentless Israeli aggression that targets civilians—women, children, and the elderly—day and night.



Rami al-Hammadin, who is taking refuge with his family in Beit Hanoun, explained how international organizations and the Israeli military attempt to deflect responsibility for the humanitarian disaster, with aid reaching only a fraction of the people in need. Even as minimal supplies trickle in, the Israeli military continues to bombard northern Gaza, causing further loss of life among the innocent.



Ayoub al-Masri, also in Beit Hanoun, warned that the limited aid might be part of a larger, strategic effort by Israel to divide northern Gaza into smaller zones for more targeted attacks. He cited reports from Hebrew media indicating that Israel plans to segment the region and address each part separately.



Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for Gaza’s Civil Defense, reported that 80,000 Palestinians in northern Gaza are still trapped by hunger and thirst, many dying in their homes as international appeals go unheard. Despite the United States’ claims of pressuring Israel to ease the blockade, the reality on the ground remains dire, with aid amounts being insufficient to meet the population's needs. Basal emphasized that the threat of famine looms over the region, which has endured ongoing ethnic cleansing and a military blockade since October 5.



International aid groups have repeatedly attempted to send supplies to northern Gaza, but Israel has blocked these efforts. In just one month, over 1,800 Palestinians have been killed, and more than 100,000 have been displaced. Despite this, the Israeli military continues to target key infrastructure, such as water wells and hospitals, further compounding the suffering of the population.



A report from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), published on November 5, confirmed that Israel has blocked all attempts to send humanitarian aid to northern Gaza for nearly a month. While 100,000 Palestinians have fled to Gaza City, many more remain trapped in northern Gaza, facing unsustainable conditions. The destruction of critical infrastructure has made the region uninhabitable.

