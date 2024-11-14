Kuwait's Fajer Al-Saheli Wins Bronze Medal In Arab Mathematics Olympiad

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Saud Al-Ajmi

DOHA, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti student Fajer Al-Saheli won on Thursday a bronze medal in the Fourth Arab Mathematics 2024 held in Doha, Qatar.

In a statement for KUNA, head of the Kuwaiti delegation, first technical mentor at the of Education Shaikha Al-Hajraf expressed her joy over Al-Saheli's positive achievement in the Olympiad.

She said that all Kuwaiti students that participated in the Olympiad went through a training program in the beginning of the school year to achieve such positive results amidst strong competitiveness between Arab countries.

She mentioned that two Kuwaiti students, Marwa Al-Azmi and Sarah Al-Humaidi, were honored with a certificate for best performance during the closing ceremony of the Olympiad.

The Fourth Arab Mathematics Olympiad 2024 kicked off on Sunday in Doha until November 14.

The Olympiad is organized by the Qatari Ministry of Education and Higher Education, in partnership with the Arab League Educational, Cultural, and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) and the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture, and Science. (end)

