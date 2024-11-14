Infocepts Welcomes Kumar Amitesh Pandey As President To Lead Global Growth Initiatives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Amitesh Joins Infocepts as President

New Leadership Role Focused on Empowering Clients Through Next-Gen Data, Generative AI, and Analytics Solutions

- Kumar Amitesh PandeyNEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Infocepts is excited to welcome Kumar Amitesh Pandey as our new President, based in New Jersey. In this strategic role, Amitesh will leverage his deep expertise in Data, Analytics, AI, Generative AI, and Cloud technologies to deliver transformative value for clients. His focus on aligning advanced technologies with business processes will support impactful, data-driven outcomes for organizations across industries.Amitesh brings over two decades of experience in business process transformation and technology-driven consulting. His extensive background spans Data & Analytics, Cloud, AI, Generative AI, and Business Operations (BPO). Known for driving innovation, he has led significant initiatives across industries like Banking and Insurance, Retail, CPG, Life Sciences, and Healthcare. Amitesh has also been instrumental in implementing global strategies, from North America and LATAM to Europe and APAC, creating onshore hubs, academic collaborations, and strategic alliances that have added value to clients and their growth agendas.Reflecting on his new role, Amitesh shared,“I'm thrilled to join Infocepts, a company with a stellar reputation in Data & AI. The opportunity to guide initiatives that advance our clients' goals through innovative Data, Generative AI, AI, and Analytics solutions is incredibly inspiring. I look forward to fostering a culture of continuous innovation and empowering our clients with forward-thinking solutions.”Before joining Infocepts, Amitesh led the Gen AI, Data & Analytics, Cloud, and BPO business for the Americas at TCS, overseeing a diverse portfolio. He has also held senior leadership positions at Wipro and HCL. He is a Mechanical Engineering graduate from BIT, Mesra and has completed the Executive Leadership Program at the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business.About InfoceptsInfocepts is a global leader in Data & AI solutions with a track record of driving client success through innovative applications of Data, AI, Generative AI, and Analytics. With 20 years of experience in delivering transformative solutions across industries, Infocepts is known for its expertise in fostering growth, innovation, and measurable business results through Data & AI-led initiatives. For more information, visit: infocepts

