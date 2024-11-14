'Protik Barua Sikder' has been replaced as Bangladesh's new playback singer - this came out in a statement by Bangladesh film director

(MENAFNEditorial) Protik Barua Sikder has presented himself in front of everyone by working with films for the first time in Bangladesh. His voice and song lyrics are very beautiful. Due to which Bangladeshi director has given him the position of one of the playback singers of Bangladesh.One of the songs from the movie 'Shudhui Tumi', the song 'Tomake Chai' is also very popular in Kolkata, India. The film was played in the cinema hall of Kolkata. Along with the film, the song has given an opportunity to enjoy a beauty. All audience enjoyed the song. Apart from this, the song was also seen playing loudly outside the cinema hall.



MENAFN14112024000070016875ID1108885636