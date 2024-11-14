Sonovia Leads Sustainable Denim Revolution With Eco-Friendly Textile Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sonovia's groundbreaking offers eco-friendly denim production with less water and no toxic chemicals, paving the way for a sustainable future

RAMAT GAN, ISRAEL, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On Tuesday, December 3rd, 2024, PUREDENIM and Sonovia invite you to an exclusive event at PUREDENIM's factory in Milano to experience a groundbreaking denim-dyeing firsthand. This event will unveil a sustainable denim collection produced with an innovative process that aims to transform the denim industry.

The CEO of PUREDENIM shared his excitement for this pioneering project, stating:“The quality of denim dyeing achieved through this technology meets commercial standards and brings significant environmental benefits. This approach will lead to a substantial reduction in pollution and production costs compared to traditional dyeing processes, marking a revolution for the fashion industry.”

This milestone is the result of four years of intensive research and development. The technology was first implemented within the denim dyeing line of a leading Italian manufacturer, with the involvement of a major international luxury conglomerate known for its iconic brands.

Sonovia's proprietary denim-dyeing technology uses ultrasonic waves and non-toxic chemistry, establishing a new standard in sustainable manufacturing. Compared to traditional methods, this approach achieves impressive reductions: 60% in CO2 emissions, 85% in water usage, 90% in machine footprint, and a complete elimination of toxic waste. These figures have been independently verified by a respected European institute known for its sustainability assessments.

Using ultrasonic technology, the process infuses indigo dye particles into yarns with patented non-toxic chemistry, producing vibrant colors with just two dye baths-a major advancement over traditional processes that typically require nearly twenty dye baths.

Join us at this event to learn more about this innovative technology and how it's paving the way for a more sustainable future in the fashion industry.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, December 3rd, 2024

Location: PUREDENIM's Mill in Milano

Address: Via J.F. Kennedy, 46, 20001 Inveruno MI, Italy

