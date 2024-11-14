Vital Seagrass Restoration Project Completed At John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Restoration enhances marine ecosystems, supports fisheries, and preserves Florida's coastal environment for future generations

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sea & Shoreline , in partnership with Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) Florida

with funding from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) through the Increasing Recreational Fisheries Engagement through the Fish Habitat Partnerships grant, has successfully completed a seagrass restoration project within John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in Key West, Fla, aiming to revitalize marine habitats and preserve Florida's natural beauty. The project restored 5,000 square feet of damaged seafloor, creating healthier ecosystems that benefit both wildlife and the local economy.

Sea & Shoreline restores propeller scars in seagrass at the John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park

The installation of sediment tubes in propeller-scarred seagrass meadows enables seagrass to regrow in 12 to 18 months-a significant improvement over the typical 17-year natural recovery time. These meadows are critical, not only for supporting fish and marine life but also for protecting Florida's coastal water quality, cooling waters for coral ecosystems, and enhancing the beauty and value of the Florida Keys for residents, tourists, and future generations.

"Healthy seagrass is essential for clean water, strong fisheries, and resilient coastlines," said Brian Henry, president of Sea & Shoreline. "By restoring these meadows, we're protecting a vital ecosystem that supports local fishing, tourism, and the enjoyment of Florida's natural resources by visitors and residents alike."

Sea & Shoreline fabricated and installed the sediment tubes, which have been scientifically validated to promote faster seagrass recovery. Moving forward, the company's biologists will conduct annual monitoring to document the success of the tubes and the natural recovery process. CCA Florida provided support for outreach, allowing local communities and students to engage with and learn about the importance of seagrass restoration.

"We are proud to collaborate with Sea & Shoreline on this important restoration project for the Florida Keys," CCA Florida Director of Habitat and Environmental Restoration Frank Gidus said. "Our collaborative efforts not only contribute to the preservation of Florida's natural beauty but also highlight the importance of collective action in protecting our state's precious marine resources for future generations."

Benefits of Seagrass Meadow Restoration

Seagrass meadows provide important benefits to adjacent reef ecosystems by acting as natural filters of sediments and nutrients, and by providing critical feeding, nursery and refuge habitats for reef fishes and other fauna. With healthier coastal waters, residents, and visitors alike benefit from improved opportunities for fishing, snorkeling, and boating, while local businesses gain from increased tourism.

Additionally, these seagrass beds act as a carbon sink, helping to mitigate the effects of climate change-a cause increasingly important to Florida's future.

