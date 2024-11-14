Plant-Based Packaging Market To Surpass USD 10 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Plant-Based Packaging size is expected to register 9% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 propelled by rising environmental awareness.

Selbyville, Delaware , Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plant-Based Packaging was valued at USD 5.36 billion in 2023 and is projected to be worth USD 10 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The rise in environmental concerns and the growing awareness around climate change have fueled a significant shift in consumer preferences towards sustainable products. Many shoppers now actively choose brands that embrace eco-friendly practices, including the use of plant-based packaging. As a result, the market is experiencing strong growth, with increasing demand for alternatives to traditional plastic packaging. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), there has been a notable rise in consumers seeking out products that incorporate plant-based materials.

Governments around the world are enforcing stricter regulations to combat plastic waste, including bans on single-use plastics and incentives for companies to adopt sustainable solutions. These policies are prompting businesses to shift toward plant-based packaging to comply with environmental standards. By meeting these regulatory requirements, companies not only avoid penalties but also position themselves as leaders in sustainability, which is increasingly appealing to environmentally conscious consumers.

Recent advancements in material science have improved the performance and affordability of plant-based packaging. Innovations in bioplastics and other plant-based materials now offer better heat resistance, durability, and barrier properties, making them more competitive with traditional packaging options. These technological improvements are driving further adoption of plant-based packaging across multiple industries.

The plant-based packaging market is segmented by material type, with categories including paper & paperboard, bioplastics, bagasse, palm leaves, bamboo, and others. In 2023, the paper & paperboard segment held the largest market share at over 20%, valued for its sustainability and versatility. This segment continues to evolve, with innovations focused on improving strength, moisture resistance, and other functional properties, increasing its appeal as a sustainable alternative to plastics.

The plant-based packaging market is also divided by product type into rigid and flexible packaging, with the flexible packaging segment expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9%. Flexible packaging, which includes pouches and wraps, is highly valued for its versatility and adaptability, making it suitable for a wide range of products.

In 2023, North America led the market with over 35% share, driven by strong regulations and high consumer demand for sustainable products. The region is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Plant-Based Packaging Market Players

Companies including Amcor, Mondi Group, Sealed Air, Tetra Pak, Stora Enso, Evergreen Packaging are some firms working in plant-based packaging industry.

The plant-based packaging market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue (USD million) from 2021 to 2032, for the following segments:

Market, By Material Type



Bioplastics

Paper & paperboard

Bagasse

Bamboo

Palm leaves Others

Market, By Product Type



Rigid packaging Flexible packaging

Market, By End Use Industry



Food & beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal care & cosmetics

Industrial

Retail & E-commerce Others

