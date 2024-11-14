Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down 21 Russian Drones, 38 Disappear From Radar

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces shot down 21 Russian drones as of 08:30 on Thursday, November 14.

The Ukrainian Air Force said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

From 19:00 on Wednesday, November 13, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 59 Shahed strike drones and unmanned aerial vehicles of an undetermined type launched from the Kursk region.

As of 08:30 on Thursday, November 14, 21 drones were confirmed to have been shot down in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, and Kyiv regions.

As many as 38 enemy drones disappeared from radar.

Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration