Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down 21 Russian Drones, 38 Disappear From Radar
11/14/2024 5:14:05 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces shot down 21 Russian drones as of 08:30 on Thursday, November 14.
The Ukrainian Air Force said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
From 19:00 on Wednesday, November 13, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 59 Shahed strike drones and unmanned aerial vehicles of an undetermined type launched from the Kursk region.
As of 08:30 on Thursday, November 14, 21 drones were confirmed to have been shot down in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, and Kyiv regions.
As many as 38 enemy drones disappeared from radar.
Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration
