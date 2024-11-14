Arab League Urges US, EU To Save UNRWA From Israeli Occupation Right-Wing Plan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 14 (KUNA) - Arab League appealed on Thursday to the United States and European Union to intervene to prevent the implementation of the Israeli right-wing plan to undermine the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

This came in two separate letters addressed by the League's Secretary General Ahmad Aboul Gheit, to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, which dealt with the law recently issued by the Knesset banning UNRWA's activity.

In a statement, Aboul Gheit indicated that this aims to dissolve the refugee issue of its content, stressing that saving UNRWA is a moral and strategic necessity at the same time.

The letter included a detailed warning of the dangers of undermining UNRWA's work in Palestinian territories, noting that the new laws adopted by Israeli occupation threaten a complete collapse of the humanitarian response in Gaza at a time when the population is living on the brink of famine.

The Arab League has always considered UNRWA to be a pillar of stability, not only in Palestine but in the entire region, and if UNRWA were to be dismantled, it would be a devastating blow to all those who still believe in the possibility of establishing peace in the Middle East, according to the statement. (end)

