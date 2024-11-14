Police Attaches Property Under UAPA In North Kashmir's Sopore
Date
11/14/2024 5:10:30 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday attached property worth Rs one crore, belonging to a terror associate under UAPA, in Bomai area of Sopore, officials said.
In a statement, a spokesperson said that the attachment has been made in case FIR No. 26/2024, registered under Sections 18, 20, 23, 38 and 39 of the UA(P) Act, 7/25 Arms Act, at Police Station Bomai.
ADVERTISEMENT
The statement reads that the attachment of the property is a part of the ongoing efforts to choke the financial and logistical support for terrorist organizations and their enablers.
ADVERTISEMENT
It added that the property belonged to one Aamir Rashid Lone son of Abdul Rashid Lone of Bomai.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
Police Attaches Property Of Crorepati Drug Peddler
Police Attaches Property Of Habitual Drug Offender In South Kashmir's Anantnag
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN14112024000215011059ID1108885339
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.