Americanas’ Debt Haircut Yields Profit, But E-Commerce Struggles Persist

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Americanas, a major Brazilian retailer, has reported a surprising of R$10.279 billion ($1.8 billion) for the third quarter of 2024.



This result marks a significant shift from the R$1.630 billion ($286 million) loss in the same period of 2023. The company's net revenue also saw a modest increase, reaching R$3.197 billion ($561 million), up 0.6% from the previous year.



The impressive profit figure, however, does not stem from operational improvements. Instead, it reflects the company's ongoing debt restructuring process.



Camille Faria, Americanas' CFO, explained that the profit primarily results from debt haircuts and the reversal of previously recognized financial expenses.



This financial turnaround comes in the wake of a major accounting scandal that rocked the company in early 2023. Americanas had revealed "accounting inconsistencies" amounting to R$21.7 billion ($3.8 billion), leading to a near-bankruptcy situation.







The scandal prompted investigations and became one of Brazil's largest corporate fraud cases. In response to the crisis, Americanas filed for bankruptcy protection and implemented a comprehensive recovery plan.



This plan included a substantial capital injection of R$24.5 billion ($4.3 billion) from major shareholders and creditors. As a result, the company's gross debt decreased dramatically from R$45.2 billion ($7.9 billion) to R$1.7 billion ($298 million) by September 2024.

Americanas' Strategic Shift and Recovery Plan

The compan 's operational performance, however, remains challenging. Americanas has shifted its strategy towards revitalizing physical store sales rather than focusing on e-commerce.



This approach has shown mixed results. Same-store sales grew by 19.7% in the first half of 2024, and physical store GMV increased by 15.9%.



However, digital operations GMV fell by 55.3%, indicating ongoing struggles in the online retail space. This decline highlights the complexities of navigating the rapidly evolving retail landscape.



It also underscores the importance of adapting to changing consumer preferences and market conditions.



CEO Leonardo Coelho stated that Americanas has completed the initial stage of its recovery, which focused on crisis management. The company now aims to accelerate its new growth strategy, prioritizing operational improvements and market adaptation.



Looking ahead, Americanas plans to further reduce its gross debt to between R$1 billion ($175 million) and R$1.5 billion ($263 million) by the end of 2025. This goal aligns with the company's recovery plan and demonstrates a commitment to financial stability.



As of September 30, 2024, Americanas' cash position and receivables exceeded its financial debt by R$482 million ($84.6 million). This improved liquidity provides a foundation for future growth and operational investments.



The company's journey from near collapse to financial restructuring offers valuable insights into corporate resilience and adaptation. It also raises questions about market oversight and the importance of transparent financial reporting.

MENAFN14112024007421016031ID1108885263