(MENAFN- The Rio Times) ArcelorMittal, the global steel giant, has taken a significant step in Brazil's industrial landscape. The company invested R$2 billion ($350.9 million) to expand its Vega unit in São Francisco do Sul, Santa Catarina. This move increased the plant's annual production capacity from 1.6 million to 2.2 million tons.



The expansion project, completed after nearly three years of construction, demonstrates the company's commitment to the Brazilian despite recent challenges in the steel industry. The includes a new galvanization line and continuous annealing of steel.



ArcelorMittal's decision comes at a time when the Brazilian steel sector faces stiff competition from imports. The company aims to strengthen its position in the automotive market through this expansion. It also seeks to diversify its product portfolio in the flat steel segment.



The Vega unit now produces Magnelis®, a specialized steel solution previously imported from Europe. This new capability opens up additional revenue streams for ArcelorMittal in Brazil. The product targets clients seeking increased durability and reduced corrosion in their steel applications.







Jorge Adelino, VP of Operations at ArcelorMittal Flat Steel Latin America, highlighted the expansion's significance. He noted that this marks the third production increase for the Vega plant. The new facilities enhance the unit's processing capabilities, including continuous steel annealing.



The investment aligns with ArcelorMittal's broader strategy for Brazil. The company plans to invest R$25 billion ($4.39 billion) in the country between 2022 and 2028. This long-term commitment includes expansions, modernizations, acquisitions, and investments in renewable energy.

ArcelorMittal's Bold Move: A R$2 Billion Gamble on Brazilian Steel

ArcelorMittal's expansion created 350 new permanent jobs at the Vega unit. The total direct employment at the plant now stands at 1,300. This development represents the largest private investment in Santa Catarina's industrial sector to date.



The steel industry in Brazil has faced recent setbacks. In 2023, the country's crude steel production fell by 8%. However, ArcelorMittal's continued investment signals confidence in the market's long-term potential. The company sees opportunities in sectors like agriculture, construction, solar energy, and road infrastructure.



ArcelorMittal's move comes as Brazil's steel industry shows signs of recovery. In June 2024, crude steel production increased by 11.8% compared to the same month in 2023. Domestic sales and apparent consumption of steel products also saw significant growth.







MENAFN14112024007421016031ID1108885262