(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commodity Plastics Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Product (Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl chloride (PVC), Polystyrene), End-use, and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commodity plastics market size is estimated to reach USD 595.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.9% from 2025 to 2030. Increasing product demand from the packaging, building & construction, medical & pharmaceutical, and a few other application industries is expected to propel market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for consumer durable goods owing to growing disposable incomes coupled with the increasing need for lightweight materials in the automotive industry is anticipated to drive the demand for commodity plastics over the forecast period.



Polyethylene (PE) segment led the market in 2024 and is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period owing to rising demand from the packaging and automotive & transportation industries. Polyethylene is widely used in various applications, such as plastic films, plastic bags, wire insulations, plastic containers, household & kitchenware, tubing, bottles, and chemical containers, owing to their properties, which include lower manufacturing cost, easy availability, and excellent stiffness and toughness. Asia Pacific is the largest regional market for commodity plastics owing to the high demand from the end-use industries.

Asia Pacific is the largest producer and consumer of automobiles, consumer goods, and packaging materials, thereby paving a way for the commodity plastic market in the region. The region is also one of the largest consumers and producers of electrical & electronic products, such as equipment and wires, which is expected to boost the demand for commodity plastics in the region over the forecast period. However, the decline in consumer spending on discretionary products and the stall in manufacturing activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the region are expected to negatively impact the demand in the above-mentioned industries.

Commodity Plastics Market Report Highlights

The global market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to rising product demand from the packaging, electrical & electronics, and medical & pharmaceutical end-use industries

The Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) segment is expected to register fastest CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period.

By end-use, the packaging segment held the largest revenue share in the global market at 39.2% in 2024. Asia Pacific dominated the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 48% in 2024, owing to rising infrastructural & economic investment, and growing product demand from the countries, such as India, China, and Japan. Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions This report addresses:

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve The leading players in the Commodity Plastics market include:

BASF SE

SABIC

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Evonik Group

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Arkema

Eastman Chemical Company

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC ExxonMobil Corporation Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $498.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $595.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Commodity Plastics Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.2.3. Industry Challenges

3.3. Commodity Plastics Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Analysis

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.4. Pain Point Analysis

Chapter 4. Commodity Plastics Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Commodity Plastics Market: Product Movement Analysis, USD Billion, 2024 & 2030

4.3. Polyethylene (PE)

4.4. Polypropylene (PP)

4.5. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

4.6. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

4.7. Polystyrene (PS)

4.8. Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

Chapter 5. Commodity Plastics Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Commodity Plastics Market: End Use Movement Analysis, USD Billion, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Packaging

5.4. Building & Construction

5.5. Electrical & Electronics

5.6. Automotive & Transportation

5.7. Medical & Pharmaceutical

5.8. Textile

5.9. Consumer Durable Goods

5.10. Others

Chapter 6. Commodity Plastics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Commodity Plastics Market Share, by Region, 2024 & 2030, USD Billion

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. Latin America

6.6. Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Company Categorization

7.2. Company Market Positioning

7.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.4. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Commodity Plastics Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900