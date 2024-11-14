(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Plastic Fasteners Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Application (Interior, Exterior, Electronics, Powertrain, Chassis, Wire Harnessing), Function (Bonding, NVH), Vehicle (Passenger Cars, LCVs), and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive plastic fasteners market size is expected to reach USD 6.70 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6% from 2025 to 2030. Increasing substitution of metal fasteners in automotive interiors owing to improved aesthetics and lightweight characteristics is expected to propel demand.



The plastic fasteners production is highly influenced by high production volumes of automotive vehicles across major economies of the world. The market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to various small-scale manufacturers concentrated in countries including Thailand, China, and Germany.

The industry rivalry is expected to be high owing to manufacturers of low switching cost of manufacturers from metal to plastic products. However, factors including low tensile strength of the fasteners in high-stress applications are expected to impact the product demand.

Illinois Tool Works Incorporated (ITW), ARaymond, and Alcoa, Inc. are the major manufacturers dominating the market. Profit margins of companies vary in the range of 15 to 20% owing to reduced manufacturing costs. The uncertainty in automotive production statistics coupled with raw materials price volatility is expected to be major barriers for new entrants in the market.

Automotive Plastic Fasteners Market Report Highlights

Wire harnessing dominated the market share in 2024 owing to the increasing complexity and integration of automotive electronics

The bonding function secured a dominant market share of 81.4% in 2024, owing to the increasing demand for lightweight materials to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions

Passenger cars registered the dominant market share of 51% in 2024 due to the increasing demand for lightweight materials to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) are expected to boost at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period with the rapid growth of the e-commerce and logistics sectors The Asia Pacific automotive plastic fasteners market held 54.9% of the global revenue share in 2024. The rapid expansion of the automotive industries in countries including China, India, Japan, and South Korea has significantly fueled the demand Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions This report addresses:

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve The leading players in the Automotive Plastic Fasteners market include:

Essentra Components

ITW

Avery Dennison

Panduit

Nifco Inc.

BAND-IT

SABIC

DuPont

Bossard Group

MW Industries

Stanley Black & Decker

PennEngineering Bossard Group Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.66 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Insights

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook

Chapter 3. Automotive Plastic Fasteners Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Global Automotive Plastic Fasteners Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Technology Overview

3.4. Average Price Trend Analysis

3.5. Supply-Demand GAP Analysis, 2024

3.6. Regulatory Framework

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.9. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Automotive Plastic Fasteners Market: Application Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

4.1. Automotive Plastic Fasteners Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.2. Interior

4.3. Exterior

4.4. Electronics

4.5. Powertrain

4.6. Chassis

4.7. Wire Harnessing

4.8. Others

Chapter 5. Automotive Plastic Fasteners Market: Vehicle Type Outlook Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Automotive Plastic Fasteners Market: Vehicle Type Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.2. Passenger Cars

5.3. LCVs

Chapter 6. Automotive Plastic Fasteners Market: Function Outlook Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Automotive Plastic Fasteners Market: Function Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.2. Bonding

6.3. NVH

Chapter 7. Automotive Plastic Fasteners Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Snapshot

7.2. Automotive Plastic Fasteners Market: Regional Movement 2024 & 2030

7.3. North America

7.4. Europe

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.6. Latin America

7.7. Middle East and Africa

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

8.2. Vendor Landscape

8.3. Competitive Dynamics

8.4. Company Profiles/Listing

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Automotive Plastic Fasteners Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900