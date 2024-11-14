Hosts Qatar Target Victory Over In-Form Uzbekistan In Crucial World Cup Qualifier

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar are set to clash with Uzbekistan today, fully aware that any slip-up in the crucial home fixture could severely damage their 2026 qualifying ambitions.

The side, coached by Marquez Lopez, has minimal room for error after managing only four points from as many matches, placing them six points behind Group A leaders Iran and Uzbekistan.

Facing mounting pressure with only two automatic qualification spots available and six games left, Qatar must earn points in each remaining fixture. This journey begins with a high-stakes game against an in-form Uzbekistan at Doha's Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium. Qatar have never qualified for the World Cup having made their debut as hosts in the 2022 edition.

Though confident his team can bounce back, Lopez recognises the challenge presented by Uzbekistan.

“We'll have to give 200 percent to win and stay on the right track,” he told a press conference yesterday.

“Uzbekistan are difficult opponents, and they are very consistent. They have excellent players. We saw how challenging they can be in the Asian Cup,” Lopez added recalling Qatar's narrow victory over Uzbekistan in the Asian Cup quarter-final decided by penalties in February.

“We know our opponents well and have prepared accordingly. Our goal is to get three points. We know we have to win this match and we will fight for victory until the last,” the Qatar coach said.

Despite their Asian Cup triumph under Lopez, Qatar's performance has since dipped. In contrast, Uzbekistan have been in impressive form remaining unbeaten with three wins and a draw against Iran.

Qatar coach Marquez Lopez (right) and midfielder Mohammed Waad attend a press conference on the eve of the match.

Qatar's defense has also been hampered by the absence of injured Pedro Miguel, with the team conceding 10 goals in four matches including a 1-4 thumping against Iran last month. By comparison, Uzbekistan have conceded only two goals and kept clean sheets in three games.

“We don't have many options in defense because of injuries. Mistakes happen because players are human but our focus now is on winning and securing maximum points,” said Lopez.

One notable change in Lopez's lineup is the return of forward Mohammed Muntari from a long injury lay-off. The Al Gharafa star is expected to bolster Qatar's attack, joining Almoez Ali and Akram Afif.

Seasoned midfielder Mohammed Waad expressed confidence in team's improved show in the match.

“We are fully prepared and focused. We'll give our best to win in this crucial match, and the support of our home fans will be pivotal for us,” said the Al Sadd player.

Uzbekistan on track for historic feat

Uzbekistan are in the midst of one of their strongest qualifying campaigns as they pursue a historic first-ever World Cup berth.

They narrowly missed automatic qualification in 2014, losing out on goal difference before being defeated by Jordan in a playoff.

Now, with the expanded 2026 World Cup featuring 48 teams, Uzbekistan are well-positioned to make history.

Uzbekistan's assistant coach Vlado Radmanovich with his players during a training session yesterday.

Uzbekistan's assistant coach, Vlado Radmanovich stressed the importance of precision to stay on track, saying,“The match will be decided on small details. One accurate shot, one dribble, or one mistake can make the difference. Not losing the match will be a good result,” he commented yesterday.

“We have good information about Qatar team and their style and we will be 100 percent ready and will put up our best fight,” he added.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan center-back Umar Eshmurodov shared his pride and determination.

“Qualifying for the World Cup would be the greatest achievement in our history,” he said in a recent FIFA interview.

“The people of Uzbekistan are excited. We just need to get the job done and make sure we perform at our best. This is not just a responsibility for us as players but for the entire country. We can't let the fans down. Our success means so much to Uzbekistan, and we want to seize this moment and make history.”

The match will get underway at 7:15pm.