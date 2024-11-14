EQS-News: Cherry SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Personnel

Cherry SE takes fundamental step with its new organizational structure and partner program for 2025

Munich, 14 November 2024 – Cherry SE announces its new organizational structure alongside a fundamentally revised partner program for 2025. Starting with the new fiscal year on 1 January 2025, the following changes will take effect:

CHERRY introduces a new Sales and Marketing Peripherals unit, which will market all finished products from the Gaming, Office, and Hygiene sectors.

From 1 January 2025 on CHERRY welcomes Thierry Ondet as Senior Vice President for the Sales and Marketing Peripherals unit.

Launch of the new partner program in January 2025 will allow distributors and sales partners to benefit from an optimized pricing and margin strategy under the "Pay for Performance" approach.

The Components business segment will be closely integrated with a new centralized product management and development unit. The Digital Health & Solutions segment will remain a separate business unit to maintain its strong position in the digital health sector and meet market demands. These changes entail a complete reorganization of the company within Europe: for the Components and Peripherals segments, we are centralizing product management, sales, and marketing, and realigning our distribution network across Europe with a“Distribution & Fulfillment” strategy. New Sales and Marketing Peripherals Unit The Sales and Marketing Peripherals unit brings together all finished products in Gaming, Office, and Hygiene, aimed at strengthening sales strategies and creating a unified market position. This consolidation enhances brand consistency and ensures that partners and end customers benefit from a clearly structured product portfolio with unified marketing parameters. Thierry Ondet to Lead the Sales and Marketing Peripherals Unit Effective 1 January 2025, Thierry Ondet will lead Cherry SE's new Sales & Marketing Peripherals unit. Additionally, he will serve as Managing Director of CHERRY S.A.R.L., based in Paris. Thierry brings over 20 years of experience in tech sales, including 15 years at Oracle, most recently as a member of the EMEA leadership team for Oracle Marketing Cloud. In recent years, he held senior roles at startups and scale-ups such as Yext and ROOM, where he managed European business expansion and has served as Global Chief Revenue Officer since 2022.

Commenting on his new role at CHERRY, Thierry stated:“I am thrilled and honored to join CHERRY, especially during a period of transformation. As a brand known globally for its high product quality, there is significant potential to expand CHERRY presence worldwide across all channels and product segments. I look forward to working with an exceptional team to drive revenue and profitability.” Cherry SE CEO Oliver Kaltner remarked on Thierry Ondet's appointment:“With Thierry, we are setting a forward-looking personnel signal and completing the organizational, structural, and programmatic changes of the past two years. We gain a senior leader who has consistently championed modern team leadership, successful partner collaborations, and profitable growth management in his previous roles. Thierry will introduce our new partner program for our peripherals business upon joining on 1 January, 2025, addressing sales objectives in Europe, reshaping strategy in France, and working closely with Cherry Americas and Cherry APAC teams. We at CHERRY welcome Thierry Ondet as we take another bold step in our mission.” New 2025 Partner Program for Peripherals At the heart of this reorganization is an exclusive partner program, offering new benefits to distributors and resellers in our Peripherals business, effective 1 January, 2025. Distribution Partner Program: The redesigned distribution program will significantly simplify contract structures, optimizing processes and making collaboration more efficient for all involved. At the same time, a tailored margin and pricing structure will be implemented, offering economic advantages to CHERRY partners. Reseller Partner Program: CHERRY's new partner program for resellers provides a comprehensive range of benefits, including financial kickbacks, extensive marketing support, and exclusive training options tailored to the needs of various partners. Further support, such as a CHERRY Partner Portal, is in development. Integration of Switch Business with Central Product Management Parallel to the above measures, CHERRY's switch business will be closely integrated with a new central product management and development unit. This will further align the switch business with product goals, ensuring a strong market presence. CHERRY's COO, Dr. Udo Streller, will oversee these areas. Digital Health & Solutions to remain an Independent Unit The Digital Health & Solutions segment will remain an independent unit to continue meeting the unique demands of the healthcare sector. CHERRY aims to shape the digital health solutions market actively through targeted digital innovations and specialized products. With these strategic innovations and the organization's clear focus on its core business areas, CHERRY is well-equipped to offer more efficient solutions and attractive collaboration opportunities for partners and customers alike.

About Cherry SE Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a global manufacturer of high-end switches for mechanical keyboards and computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, and headsets for applications in the fields of Gaming & E-Sports, Office & Hybrid Workplaces, Industry, and Healthcare. Since its founding in 1953, Cherry has been known for innovative, high-quality products specifically designed to meet diverse customer needs. Cherry's operational headquarters is in Auerbach in der Oberpfalz (Bavaria) and it employs staff in production facilities in Auerbach, Zhuhai (China), and Vienna (Austria), as well as several sales offices in Auerbach, Pegnitz, Munich, Landskrona (Sweden), Paris, Kenosha (USA), Taipei, and Hong Kong. For more information, visit:

