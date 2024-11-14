Kiwibot Modifies Its Robot For Ads, Delivery And Cargo Needs Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Kiwibot modifies its robot for ads, delivery and cargo needs

Kiwibot , a developer of autonomous sidewalk robots, has launched what it describes as a“first-of-its-kind rent-a-robot” service to support companies in their cargo, advertising, and delivery needs.

Kiwibot Automation helps clients improve their operational costs by providing end-to-end automation solutions, particularly in industries with labor-intensive operations.

This service is already available through the company's webpage. The company officially unveiled the new multi-service robot during the ongoing Web Summit .

Kiwibot's new rentals include three different services: Cargo, Advertising, and Leap.

Kiwibot Cargo

Aimed toward any company handling warehouse logistics moving loads from point A to B within the facility safely and precisely.

This brand-new Kiwibot (the Cargo Ultra) is designed to hold more capacity and storage than the company's traditional delivery robots - effortlessly handling up to 80 liters, 33 pounds, or 15 kilograms.

The new design also offers configurable compartments and shelves for adaptable micro-fulfillment. Rental terms are flexible, starting at one month.

Kiwibot Advertising

For companies looking to amplify their visibility in dense urban areas through eye-catching delivery robots.

Kiwibots feature 25 percent of customizable ad space, frontal display ads, and an interactive display to engage passersby. Companies can advertise on up to five robots per week, generating 3,000 impressions per mile.

This service has already proven successful in Kiwibot's partnership with AWS, which supported the tech giant's advertising efforts of their GenAI Lofts in key tech hubs around the world.

Kiwibot Leap

Suits companies looking for last-mile delivery services that are precise, efficient, and environmentally friendly.

Kiwibot has the largest robotics network in the US, giving users high availability and level 4 autonomy robots that use machine learning and auto-diagnosis to choose the best delivery paths.

The company is compliant with mobility regulations across the US and offers insurance coverage of over $8 million.

Labour shortages

Companies can easily take advantage of these services by filling out an online form, which the Kiwibot team reviews to agree on costs, robot availability, and deployment.

Services like Kiwibot Cargo come at a time when labor shortages have led top industry players to close down warehouse facilities and resort to efficiency rather than expansion.

By handling hazardous chemicals and overnight surveillance, among other tasks, Kiwibot's Cargo robots provide some relief. These bots answer the calls for affordability and highly accurate results within these settings.

On the other hand, Kiwibot Leap is also ideal for companies looking to improve their delivery services while reducing their carbon footprint through electric and highly efficient robots.

Kiwibots have also been upgraded with wireless charging, which removes the hassle of charging fleets with chords and improves their efficiency and ability to operate around the clock.

Kiwibot's rental services follow the company's acquisition of out-of-home (OOH) analytics and strategies company, Nickelytics, to expand its robotic advertising services.

The $25 million adtech deal merges sophisticated hardware with cutting-edge data analytics software to offer high-traffic mobile ad coverage with innovation at the center.

The company is strategically making the announcement public during this year's Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal, which is taking place now and ending today – November 14, 2024.

This event is the perfect opportunity to champion innovation in the tech industry and allow attendants at the Web Summit to learn more about Kiwibot's rent-a-robot service.

Judah Longgrear, co-founder at Kiwibot, will also be a guest speaker at the event to discuss the potential of robots in advertising.

Of the robotic rental announcement, he said,“Kiwibot's newest service is opening up endless possibilities for brands to engage audiences in entirely new ways.

“This is a major step toward integrating robotics into everyday urban life, and I look forward to sharing how Kiwibot is leading the charge in the evolving landscape of digital and physical engagement at Web Summit.”

Felipe Chávez, co-founder and CEO at Kiwibot, says:“We're thrilled to continue breaking new grounds in the robotics space, this time by making Kiwibots accessible to anyone who needs them.

“Kiwibot has gone through positive and exciting changes this year, from launching a new business model to partnering with AWS and acquiring Nickelytics.

“These achievements demonstrate we're eager to continue growing, exploring new segments, and democratizing access to robotics – our ultimate and most important mission.”