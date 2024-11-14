Macdougall's Auction House To Hold Pre-Auction Exhibition In London On November 22-23

(MENAFN- USA Art News) The world's leading auction house MacDougall's (link – ) will hold a pre-auction in London on November 22-23. The exhibition will feature masterpieces by artists of the 19th and 20th centuries and masters of the School of Paris, which will be put up for open auction from November 19 to December 4, 2024 on the Drouot platform.

Founded in 2004, MacDougall's Auction House has quickly established itself as a leading player in the art and antiques market, specializing in paintings, sculptures, as well as decorative art and other valuables. Since its foundation, it has become not only an important center for the sale of works of art, but also a symbol of quality and reliability, attracting the attention of collectors and investors around the world. The peculiarity of the auction house MacDougall's is its focus on Eastern European and Russian-Ukrainian art and the Paris School, including works by great masters of the 19th and 20th centuries.