'Qatari-Turkish Relations Reached Broader Horizons Characterized By Sustainable Strategic Depth'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to the State of Qatar H E Dr. Mustafa Goksu (pictured) said that the Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee represents the cornerstone of relations between the two countries, which have reached broader horizons and are characterized by sustainable strategic depth, becoming a model of regional and international solidarity and cooperation.

In an interview with QNA, the Turkish Ambassador said that the Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee, established in 2014, represents the cornerstone of relations between the two countries and provides a comprehensive institutional framework for effective and result-oriented cooperation.

“The committee is the highest level of coordination and cooperation between the two countries, with the goal of enhancing bilateral relations across various fields, including politics, economy, commerce, defense, security, education, and culture,” he added.

Goksu indicated that this unique mechanism has paved the way for Turkiye and Qatar to further strengthen their fraternal bond through numerous joint initiatives, mutual support, and coordinated policies across a wide spectrum of areas.

He stressed that the committee not only formalizes our shared vision but also provides a direct channel for deepening the historic ties and brotherly relations that already exist between the two fraternal peoples.

He highlighted that the committee has achieved important milestones over the years, 100 agreements and joint declarations signed and adopted across various sectors, including political, commercial, economic, and military domains.

Goksu emphasised that thanks to the agreements signed since the committee's inception, bilateral relations have rapidly advanced in all areas, gaining a strategic character based on mutual trust and a solid contractual foundation.