'Support From Amir, Turkish President Contributes To Success Of Qatari-Turkish Supreme Committee'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Turkiye H E Mohammed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani said that, over the past nine years, the Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee has witnessed a significant factor and a strong incentive for developing bilateral relations between the two countries and continuing joint strategic coordination, thanks to the great support provided by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and President of the Republic of Turkiye H E Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In an interview with QNA, the Ambassador said that, thanks to the great support that the Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee has been provided with, alongside the continued joint strategic coordination, more than 100 agreements have been signed between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye over the course of nine years.

He noted that the organizing of the Supreme Strategic Committee meeting runs on several levels, pointing out the coordination between the various parties and ministries concerned with the agreements and their provisions, technically and legally, and the technical and logistical arrangements for the delegations.

Sheikh Mohammed said that the two countries' foreign ministries are usually responsible for coordinating and following up on the course of negotiations related to the agreements between the various ministries and institutions concerned on both sides, he added, indicating that the diplomatic missions of both parties are working to support and enhance these efforts, and are studying, exploring and anticipating many new aspects of cooperation, which are later crystallized to become a tangible reality.

He highlighted the importance of holding the 10th meeting of the committee in Ankara, which will include a bilateral meeting between the leaderships of the two countries, followed by a meeting of the delegations of the two sides, during which the new agreements will be signed.