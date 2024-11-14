Mystery ADV Zombie Police Launches On Ios November 26Th Nintendo Switch Version And Sequel In Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Zombie Police" Dances onto November 26th

A detective game for iOS that combines authentic mystery-solving with light-hearted elements, delivering both genuine investigation and playful charm.

KYOTO, JAPAN, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ALTERCIWS LLC (Representative Partner: Kazuhisa Nagata) and Lobstudio Inc. (CEO: Tsuyoshi Manabe) have announced that the mystery adventure game "Zombie Police: Christmas Dancing with Zombies", currently available on Steam, will launch on iOS on November 26th, 2024.Additionally, a free demo featuring Chapter 1: "The Namino Hotel Fall Case" is available now on the App Store.Here are some updates on upcoming content: "Zombie Police" will be coming to Nintendo Switch, along with a free update that adds new side story content and French language support. A sequel is also in the works.■ iOS Version (Full Release) Launches November 26thThe iOS version of "Zombie Police" will be available on the App Store from November 26th. Players can enjoy smooth, casual gameplay on their smartphones. Pre-orders are already available on the App Store.▼ iOS Pre-order Page■ Free iOS Demo Version Available NowAhead of the full release, a free demo version of "Zombie Police" for iOS is currently available.This app allows players to experience the complete Chapter 1: "The Namino Hotel Fall Case."▼ iOS Free Demo Version Page■ Nintendo Switch Version ConfirmedFollowing the iOS version, development of a Nintendo Switch version has been confirmed and is currently underway. Details including the release date will be announced at a later time.■ Free Update: New Side Story Content and Enhanced TranslationsA new addition, Side Story 1: The Convenience Store Episodes, expands the post-game content, introducing fresh narrative elements and offering deeper insights into character personalities. Additional side stories are planned for future updates.Regarding translations, improvements to the existing English version are set for release, along with the introduction of French localization.The initial French version will become available on November 26th as a beta, with ongoing refinements to follow, as with the enhancements to the English translation.These free updates will be released on Steam on November 26th. For the iOS version, language options will be available at launch, with the side story to be added at a later date.■ "Zombie Police" Sequel Announced!A sequel to the highly acclaimed "Zombie Police" has been approved for development. More details will be revealed in future announcements.New quirky adventures are in store with Detective Zomby, Akemi Kabane, and her partner Tamura, as they take on more unconventional cases.- Game Overview"Zombie Police: Christmas Dancing with Police Zombies" blends comedy with authentic detective work, featuring the mismatched buddy duo of rookie detective "Yasu Tamura" and zombie detective "Akemi Kabane" as they tackle various cases.The game consists of four chapters, from Chapter 0 to Chapter 3.A free demo version, currently available on Steam / App Store, allows players to experience the entire Chapter 1, "The Namino Hotel Fall Case."- ProductGame Title: "Zombie Police: Christmas Dancing with Police Zombies"Genre: Mystery Adventure GameSupported Languages: English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, FrenchPlatform: PC (Windows/macOS) and iOS devicesOfficial site:iOS Pre-order Page:iOS Free Demo Version Page:Steam store page:- Press Contact...Zombie Police Development and PR Team Lobstudio Inc.

