Husqvarna Group recognized as diversity leader by Financial Times

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna Group is reaffirming its position as a Diversity Leader, securing the prestigious title from Times and Statista for the fourth consecutive year. In the 2025 ranking Husqvarna Group is placed 141 among 850 European companies, and on a seventh position among Swedish companies.

The FT-Statista Diversity Leaders ranking is based on the views of over 100,000 employees across Europe, combined with three objective indicators:

- The share of women in management positions (e.g. executive committees, boards of directors, supervisory boards)

- Diversity communications (e.g. diversity policy or diversity communication on corporate website and in social media)

- Diversity score (from Denominator, a data provider in social and diversity performance)

The employee surveys account for 70% of the final score, while the above indicators contribute 30%, providing a comprehensive and definitive measure of workplace diversity.

"This achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to fostering an inclusive environment where all voices are heard. As we celebrate this recognition, we remain mindful of the journey ahead and are committed to continuous improvement in our diversity efforts. By embracing diversity in all its forms, we not only strengthen our workplace culture but also drive innovation and resilience, ensuring that Husqvarna Group continues to thrive in a rapidly changing world," says Leigh Dagberg, Executive Vice President, People & Organization at Husqvarna Group.

