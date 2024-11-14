Stellantis recalls 207,000 Jeep, Dodge SUVs in US due to computer issue

(MENAFN) Stellantis is recalling approximately 207,000 Jeep and Dodge SUVs in the U.S. due to a computer issue that could disable crucial safety features such as anti-lock brakes and electronic stability control. The recall affects specific 2018 and 2019 models of the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango. According to documents released by Stellantis, the affected may have a brake control computer that incorrectly detects brake pressure, which could cause the safety features to malfunction. This issue may also illuminate the brake lights and allow the vehicle to shift out of park without the driver pressing the brake pedal, potentially resulting in unintended movement.



The company is still working on a solution to fix the issue and will begin notifying affected vehicle owners via mail starting Thursday. Customers with questions or concerns can contact Stellantis customer service at (800) 853-1403. This recall follows a similar one in 2022 that targeted the same models but did not address the brake light or the anti-lock brake and stability control problems. The vehicles that were repaired in the earlier recall will now require additional repairs.



The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has also confirmed that vehicles fixed in the 2022 recall must be addressed again due to the new concerns raised. Stellantis has reported that as of October 14, there were 533 warranty claims related to the issue, although the company has not received any reports of crashes or injuries resulting from the problem.



This recall highlights ongoing safety concerns with these models, and Stellantis is urging affected owners to take action as soon as they are notified to ensure the safety features are fully operational.

