(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasizes that the country is not developing nuclear weapons and has no intention of acquiring them.

According to Ukrinform, this statement was shared by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi on the social X .

"Ukraine is committed to the NPT," he stated. "We do not possess, develop or intend to acquire nuclear weapons."

The spokesperson stressed that Ukraine closely cooperates with the International Atomic Agency (IAEA) and is fully transparent to its monitoring, which rules out the use of nuclear materials for military purposes.

intoUKof

Earlier, The Times reported, citing documents allegedly prepared for the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, that the country could potentially develop a nuclear bomb within a few months if U.S. President-elect Donald Trump were to stop military aid.

As previously reported, on October 17, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry refuted allegations about the country's plans to develop weapons of mass destruction.