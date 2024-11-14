OTT Releases This Week: New Movies, Series To Watch This Long Weekend Deadpool Wolverine, Hot Frosty, Shiri, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The much-awaited weekend is here, and those who want to enjoy the coming long weekend by binge-watching shows and movies on OTT must prepare their list for the latest releases of the month. The newly launched movies and web series in November include Deadpool and Wolverine, Freedom at Midnight, The Magic of Shiri, etc.



Top OTT release this week

Here is the list of top movies and web series released during the week.



Deadpool and Wolverine

One of the most anticipated movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Deadpool and Wolverine , is now available on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. The movie has marked the return of X-men Wolverine in the Marvel's universe.



Produced by Marvel Studios, Deadpool and Wolverine, was released in July this year. The movie is based on a 2024 American superhero film based on Marvel Comics featuring the characters Deadpool and Wolverine. The 34th film in the MCU has been distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

Hot Frosty

The romantic comedy was released on Netflix on November 13. The movie revolves around the story of a girl named Kath. Her boring life goes upside down when she meets a snowman and manifests love.

The Magic of Shiri

Those who are willing to spend longer on OTT and try a latest Hindi series can give 'The Magic of Shiri' a try. The series, featuring TV actress Divyanka Tripathi, Javed Jaffrey, and Namit Das, revolves around the story of a woman who opts for an unconventional profession and starts working as a magician. The series is available on JioCinema and is the inspiring story of a homemaker and her journey to discover herself.

Vijay 69

The movie, starring Anupam Kher , in lead role is the story of a senior citizen who defies the societal norms for an elder person and decides to participate in Ironman, one of the most difficult triathlon series. The movie is available on Netflix.

Cross

The crime-thriller series, Cross , released on Amazon Prime Videos on November 14. The series has been produced by Ben Watkins and uncovers the mysteries surrounding Alex Cross, a forensic psychologist and a seasoned DC detective.

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Those who are looking for some real action can log in to Netflix for the live telecast of a boxing match between Mike Tyson and fight influencer turned professional boxer Jake Paul. The clash will be streamed live on Netflix on Saturday, November 16 at 6:30 AM IST.