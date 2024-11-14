ED Launches Fresh Raids On 'Lottery King' Santiago Martin Following Madras HC Nod 20 Locations Searched In Chennai

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched new searches on Thursday targeting Santiago Martin, the prominent Chennai-based businessman known as the 'lottery king'.



Santiago Martin, who has been identified as the biggest donor through electoral bonds , with contributions exceeding ₹1,300 crore between 2019 and 2024, is under investigation for alleged money laundering.

Madras High Court Clears Path for ED Investigation

The renewed ED action follows a recent Madras High Court ruling that permitted the probe agency to continue its conduct searches and investigate Santiago Martin.



This decision came after the Tamil Nadu Police had attempted to close the initial FIR related to him, which a lower court accepted. The Madras High Court, however, overturned this ruling, enabling the ED to pursue its investigation against Martin.

The case gained momentum after the Madras High Court last month reversed a lower court's acceptance of the Chennai Police crime branch's closure report.

The report pertained to the seizure of unaccounted cash worth ₹7.2 crore from Martin's residence. With this setback overturned, the ED has been empowered to proceed with its probe into Martin's complex financial dealings.

Multi-Location Searches Underway in Chennai

According to PTI report, the ED conducted multiple searches across properties associated with Santiago Martin in Chennai and other areas.



These operations are part of a larger investigation into Martin's financial activities that have raised red flags over the years.

Santiago Martin 'Lottery King' Background of Alleged Fraud

ED has been scrutinising Martin and Future Gaming Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., the master distributor of Sikkim lotteries, since 2019.