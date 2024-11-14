Sidhant Gupta Pens A Heartfelt Tribute For Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru On His Birth Anniversary

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Sidhant Gupta, who is set to essay the role of India's first Prime Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in the upcoming OTT series 'Freedom at Midnight', has penned a beautiful poem as a tribute to the late leader on his birth anniversary.

On Thursday, Sidhant took to his Instagram, and shared several monochromatic throwback pictures featuring Nehru. The pictures show Nehru in the company of activists and leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore. The series of rare photographs also showcase Nehru sharing a tender moment with a child, and holding a red rose, his signature accessory that symbolised his spirit and ideals.

Sidhant wrote,“My distant dream is coming alive After all the miseries, struggles and fight. Breaking the shackles imprisoning my light. I carried the weight of the life I played. Tasting glories in his life's story. While his grace was worth every chase beyond that face, the world he braced built marvels in the dungeons. So ahead of his time, against all hate”.

He further mentioned,“Playing Nehru has been an honour. An unknown aid awaited me in every corner. Someone or the other will always pull you down. I will win the longest run, I'm holding my ground. To hell with the spiteful magic's in rightful. When the heart beats for every other unyielded in the loudest shudder. My distant dream is coming alive. Freedom is around the corner. It's almost midnight”.

For Sidhant, playing Nehru is a deeply meaningful experience, especially after the success of 'Jubilee'.

Meanwhile, 'Freedom at Midnight' also stars Chirag Vohra, Rajendra Chawla, Arif Zakaria, Ira Dubey, Malishka Mendonsa, Rajesh Kumar, KC Shankar, Luke McGibney, Cordelia Bugeja, Alistair Finlay, Andrew Cullum, Richard Teverson.

The series is based on the eponymous book by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre.

Produced by Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani & Madhu Bhojwani) in association with StudioNext, 'Freedom at Midnight' is set to stream from November 15 on Sony LIV.