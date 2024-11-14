Onlygood Announces Partnership With Blue Ocean Steel, Luminary Advisors And Envex

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 13th November 2024 : Onlygood, a Gurugram based AI-powered carbon tracking and reporting platform, has announced its partnership with Blue Ocean Steels, Luminary Advisors and Envex enabling multiple scopes of business and touchpoints for its subscribers and potential customers. Onlygood recently raised a seed funding round led by IIT Madras Incubation Cell and Goel Group, and is looking to expand into international markets. Onlygood is also a part of Maruti Suzuki Accelerator, IITM Incubation Cell and Daimler India Commercial incubator.



Blue Ocean Steels, a leader in sustainable steel solutions, offers Green Steel that reduces CO2 emissions by up to 50% compared to conventional steel. Through this strategic partnership, Onlygood's customers gain access to these environmentally friendly products, enabling them to meet stringent regulatory requirements such as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), while avoiding penalties and aligning with global sustainability standards. The collaboration provides customers with a transparent, resilient supply chain, driving both cost-efficiency and environmental compliance. "This partnership with Onlygood underscores our commitment to providing innovative, low-carbon solutions that help businesses navigate regulatory challenges while contributing to a more sustainable future," says Dr. Pankaj Jain, CEO of Blue Ocean Steels.



Luminary Advisors is a renowned advisory firm specializing in connecting businesses with top European automakers. Through this partnership, Onlygood's customers, particularly Indian automotive and parts manufacturers, will gain direct access to a significant and untapped European market. This collaboration opens new growth avenues, enabling customers to expand their operations in Europe while benefiting from strategic guidance and industry insights from Luminary Advisors' top European automotive sector experts. "Partnering with Onlygood allows us to provide Indian manufacturers with the necessary expertise and market access to succeed in the competitive European automotive landscape," says Uday Senapati, CXO and founder of Luminary Advisors.



With the partnership with Envex, a leading platform for carbon exchange and trading services, Onlygood's customers will gain direct access to ACX, enabling them to buy offsets and list on ACX. This collaboration helps businesses offset their emissions while capitalizing on fluctuating carbon prices, potentially generating additional revenue from surplus credits. "Our partnership with Onlygood empowers businesses to actively engage in carbon trading, creating new opportunities to manage emissions and contribute to sustainability," says Vishwajit Dahanukar, Founder & Director of Envex.



"As we forge these strategic partnerships-with Luminary Advisors, Blue Ocean Steel and Envex-we're building a powerful network to support our customers in navigating the complexities of global sustainability and compliance," says Rajeev Sinha, CEO of Onlygood. "These collaborations allow us to deliver unparalleled access to low-carbon materials, advanced carbon trading, and cutting-edge technology solutions. By aligning with industry leaders, we're enabling our clients to achieve ambitious ESG targets, expand into new markets, and leverage data-driven insights to make real progress in sustainable practices. Together, we're not just meeting regulatory requirements-we're transforming the way businesses operate for a greener, more resilient future."



Onlygood, has recently also announced that it has successfully raised ₹4 crores ($500,000) in a seed funding round from the investors, IITMIC and Goel Group. Earlier this year, the company opened its first office in Dubai, laying the foundation for rapid expansion across the Middle East. It registered its first International client with Century Financials in Dubai and in the coming months, Onlygood is poised to enter the European market.



About Onlygood:



Onlygood is a one-of-its-kind novelty that empowers enterprises with growth centric insight and integration of sustainability. The platform simplifies sustainability efforts for businesses through rapid implementation powered by AI-driven automation. It enables seamless compliance with carbon regulations and generates reports in multiple formats such as BRSR, CSRD, and CBAM. The platform offers auto-hooks for compliance, alongside a workflow-based strategic tool to guide companies through their complete decarbonization journey.



Driven by transformational technology and accelerated by system innovation, it is a unified sustainability monitoring & management platform for real-time product traceability across supply chain touchpoints for manufacturers & enterprise owners, across the country.

