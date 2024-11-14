Ukraine Launching Marketplace To Promote IT Companies

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In cooperation with Lviv IT Cluster, the Ukrainian Digital Transformation has launched a tech companies platform, CodeUA, which will help foreign customers connect with Ukrainian contactors.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Digital Transformation Deputy Oleksandr Bornyakov during the annual Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to the available press release.

“CodeUA is a B2B that will connect foreign customers with proven Ukrainian contractors to implement a wide range of projects. Customers will be able to order services in software development, IT consulting, cyber security, Big Data, design, technical support, and other areas,” the press release reads.

Currently, Ukraine's IT sector includes about 5,000 tech companies, namely 2,118 active verified IT companies and more than 2,600 startups. Participating in the CodeUA project will help them expand presence on the global market.

Foreign clients of Ukrainian companies will be able to use various convenient tools on CodeUA, from analytics and AI assistant to legal support and round-the-clock concierge service. This will help them easily find suitable partners based on clear criteria for specific business needs.

Any tech company with a representative office or branch in Ukraine that meets the CodeUA requirements can register on the platform for free.

Lviv IT Cluster will thoroughly check the portfolio of each tech company registered on the platform. This will guarantee the provision of high quality IT services to customers from across the globe.

According to Bornyakov, in the first day after the official presentation, more than 200 leading Ukrainian tech companies joined the CodeUA platform. Most of them have already filled out their profiles and passed verification.

