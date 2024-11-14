Politics With Michelle Grattan: Shadow Communications Minister David Coleman Says Misinformation Legislation 'One Of The Worst Bills Ever'
11/14/2024 12:09:41 AM
Michelle Grattan
The government has embarked on a raft of new online safety measures aimed at protecting Australians from the excesses of misinformation and social harm online.
However, these policies have been met with backlash. Experts criticise the plan to enforce an age limit of 16 on social media access. Both the federal opposition and several crossbenchers have come out against Labor's misinformation bill.
At the same time, the government has to produce its long-anticipated changes to gambling advertising.
On this podcast episode we're joined by shadow communications Minister David Coleman to discuss these issues.
On the government's proposed misinformation and disinformation reforms, Coleman is trenchant in his criticism:
On the move to age limit access to social media, which the opposition advocated head of the government, Coleman advocated action as quickly as possible:
On gambling, Coleman outlines what a future coalition government would do and contrasts the lack of movement so far from the government:
