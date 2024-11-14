Unbeatable Rewards Await Privilegeplus Members At Mercato And Town Centre Jumeirah

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Attention, shoppers, thrill-seekers, and discount lovers-this is for you! PrivilegePLUS, the ultimate loyalty program at Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah, offers exclusive discounts, rewards, and prizes, making it a must-have for any Dubai shopper.

Enjoy discounts of up to 35% on top brands and incredible savings every time you shop with the PrivilegePLUS app.

PrivilegePLUS members have the chance to win AED 11,000 in monthly retail prizes, plus a shot at the grand prize-a luxurious AED 20,000 Damas jewelry voucher in February. And that's not all! The Mega Draw for a brand-new Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max, courtesy of AW Rostamani, takes place on December 16.

Don't miss out! Download the PrivilegePLUS app, earn points, and enter to win these fantastic prizes before time runs out!

Members also unlock exclusive citywide perks, adding even more value to their shopping experience. Enjoy 25% off Hala Taxi rides to and from Mercato Mall, 10% off at top UAE attractions through Kidzapp for family outings, and 10% off unforgettable water adventures with The Yellow Boat at iconic Dubai locations.

PrivilegePLUS is redefining the shopping experience with unmatched discounts, perks, and rewards. With the Mega Draw just around the corner, there's no better time to join. Download the PrivilegePLUS app today to start shopping, saving, and winning big!